L.A. to decide whether to stay the course with Mayor Bass or vote for change with Raman

Left, City Councilmember Nithya Raman, left, and Mayor Karen Bass speak on Sept. 29 at a mayoral candidate forum at the Skirball Cultural Center.

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It started with the February surprise.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, a wonkish technocrat aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, upended the race for mayor by launching a last-minute bid to unseat incumbent Karen Bass.

Bass, politically weakened over her handling of the devastating Palisades fire, has been on the defensive ever since. Yet she has remained in the fight, promoting her accomplishments on crime and affordable housing while amplifying the missteps made by Raman during the campaign’s final weeks.

The two candidates are in a dead heat, according to the latest Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times poll, with a fifth of those surveyed still undecided.

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“The question that the race comes down to, especially for undecided voters, is whether to stick with an unsatisfying status quo, or take the risk with a relatively unknown quantity who could make things better or worse,” said Dan Schnur, who teaches political communications at USC and UC Berkeley.

The battle between Bass and Raman ends Tuesday, concluding a bitter nine-month contest between two candidates who were once political allies. Bass, 73, backed Raman during a tough reelection bid in 2024. Raman, 45, publicly endorsed Bass in January, only to renege weeks later.

Now, in the campaign’s final days, both have been telling voters in vivid detail about the other’s shortcomings, spreading their messages in hard-hitting ads and at bluntly worded news conferences.

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Raman has portrayed Bass as a weak and ineffective leader, pointing to her handling of the Palisades fire, the homelessness crisis and the city’s ongoing struggle to deliver basic services. She highlighted the city’s battered streets and sidewalks, pinning the problem on poor management and bad financial choices.

“From the biggest projects to the most basic services, the hallmark of this mayor’s administration is Angelenos pay more and get less, and you get a lot of mismanagement and lies along the way,” Raman said at a news conference Thursday near the unfinished SkyLink people mover at Los Angeles International Airport, which is years behind schedule and $1.4 billion over budget.

Mayor Karen Bass at a “Rally in the Valley” event in Panorama City on Oct. 24. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Bass, for her part, has hammered Raman for frequently changing her positions, shifting her views on police hiring, the city’s so-called mansion tax and other issues. Every one of her 14 council colleagues, regardless of their place on the political spectrum, has lined up behind Bass, with some openly saying they don’t trust Raman.

Bass has also accused Raman of freezing out people in her own Hollywood Hills council district who disagree with her.

“I’ve been taking care of the constituent complaints in her district for four years,” Bass told an audience at her Baldwin Hills headquarters. “And by the way, the reason I started doing that was to help her.”

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The winner of Tuesday’s contest will preside over L.A. as it hosts the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, a global event that poses serious national security and financial risks. If the Games lose money, the city would be on the hook for the first $270 million and potentially more after that.

Homelessness is at a crucial turning point, with L.A.’s numbers rising after two years of reductions. On top of that, the next mayor will also play a central role negotiating new contracts with the city’s employee unions, which will determine how much money is left for basic services.

1 2 3 1. LA28 posters hang in the gymnasium at the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex in Baldwin Hills on Oct. 22. (Gary Coronado/For The Times) 2. A pedestrian passes by a man sleeping on the sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles Aug. 21. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) 3. Councilmember Raman discusses soaring electrical bills outside a DWP distributing station in North Hollywood on Oct. 19. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

Talks with the Los Angeles Police Protective League, whose political action committee has spent about $6 million against Raman in the runoff, are set to begin in January.

Fernando Guerra, who heads the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University, said this year’s campaign has been less about where the candidates stand on specific issues and more about how they present to the voting public.

“The symbolism is that Karen Bass is the old guard and represents the establishment. Nithya is the new wave of Democrat, and represents the future,” he said. “So for many, the question is, do I want to vote for the past or vote for the future?”

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The mayor’s race actually started in July 2024, with Bass launching her bid for reelection days after the region’s annual homelessness count showed a decrease in the number of people living on the street, the first concrete sign of progress in years.

Bass gave much of the credit to Inside Safe, her initiative to move homeless people into hotels and motels, and eventually permanent housing. The program, overseen by her office, spent its first year clearing sprawling encampments in Hollywood, Venice, South L.A., downtown Los Angeles and other areas.

Former allies: Mayor Bass, right, at a 2024 event in Sherman Oaks to support the reelection of Councilmember Raman, left. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Raman, like others that year, sought out Bass’ endorsement for reelection. She narrowly avoided a runoff after Bass appeared with her in person, on her mailers and in campaign videos.

Bass’ standing with voters plummeted months later, following the Palisades fire, which destroyed thousands of homes and left 12 people dead. Despite high wind warnings, Bass chose to leave town to attend a diplomatic event in Ghana, which she later called the worst decision of her tenure. Real estate developer Rick Caruso, who was defeated by Bass in 2022 and had family members lose homes in the inferno, blasted Bass over her absence and the city’s struggle to combat the blaze.

Although the mayor was back in L.A. the following day, she struggled to regain her footing during the televised wildfire updates that aired live before an anxious public.

While the fire was still burning, Fire Chief Kristin Crowley criticized city leaders in television interviews over cuts to Fire Department operations. Behind the scenes, Bass tangled with Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who represented the burn area, over messaging and communications.

By then, Horvath was leading the charge to remove more than $300 million from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a city-county agency. Bass and Raman fought to halt that move, only to be rebuffed by Horvath and the county board.

Bass was also confronting yet another crisis: a $1-billion budget shortfall partly triggered by the generous raises she and the council had given to police officers, firefighters and thousands of civilian workers. She and the council cut more than 1,500 positions in response.

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The gloomy climate at City Hall drew in mayoral challengers, including Austin Beutner, a former Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent and Los Angeles Times publisher, and leftist organizer Rae Huang. Reality television personality Spencer Pratt jumped in a few months later, on the anniversary of the Palisades fire, establishing himself as an unpredictable presence on the campaign trail.

1 2 1. Councilmember Nithya Raman after filing paperwork to run for the mayor at the Piper Technical Center in downtown Los Angeles Feb. 7. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) 2. Mayor Karen Bass at a March 16 press conference. (Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times)

Raman was the final candidate to jump in. She soon went hard after Bass, saying her tenure had been marred by pay-to-play politics.

Raman said the police union was rewarding Bass in exchange for her approval of pay raises the city couldn’t afford. She said the business groups lined up for Bass after she backed the $2.6-billion upgrade of the city’s Convention Center, which is expected to saddle the city budget with huge costs starting in 2030.

“That is the political machine at work,” Raman said last spring.

Bass said the police raises were needed to keep the LAPD from losing officers and said that the Convention Center would give downtown a much needed economic boost. She questioned Raman’s judgment on public safety, particularly her opposition to a law prohibiting homeless people from setting up tents within 500 feet of schools.

“You vote over and over again to take tools away from people trying to remove encampments, especially near schools. It is completely unacceptable,” the mayor told Raman during a debate in May.

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Raman failed to secure the endorsement of the Democratic Socialists of America during the primary. But by then, she was shifting some of her positions closer to the center.

Weeks after opposing Bass’ plan for hiring 170 police officers, Raman said the LAPD shouldn’t get any smaller. After voting dozens of times against efforts by her colleagues to prohibit encampments in parts of their districts, Raman said she would not stand in their way as mayor if they wanted to keep using that law.

Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt captured national attention during his run for mayor. He failed to make the runoff. (Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times)

Pratt denounced Raman and Bass in scorching terms, depicting the city as an apocalyptic hellscape and his two rivals as part of a broken status quo. Despite drawing national media attention, he failed to make the top two in the June 2 primary election, securing about a fourth of the vote.

For Round 2, Raman’s allies assembled a series of outside campaign committees to promote her mayoral bid.

Hedge fund manager Aaron Sosnick, a longtime advocate for bike lanes, put $8 million into an expensive pair of campaigns promoting Raman and tearing down Bass. The carpenters union, whose leaders were unhappy with Bass over her approach to affordable housing, put in $3.8 million.

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The DSA lined up behind Raman in the runoff, voting to endorse her on a 937-to-484 vote and lending her its organizing and get-out-the-vote prowess.

Bass, for her part, benefited from $2 million in spending by the downtown-based Central City Assn. during the runoff. Much of that group’s funding came from Airbnb, which pressed the mayor to loosen the city’s restrictions on short-term home rentals.

Although she was the top vote getter in the primary, Bass struggled for much of the summer.

The mayor’s response to a fire at the Lineage cold storage warehouse in Boyle Heights became another point of contention in the race. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Even as she sought to reassure Pacific Palisades residents that the recovery was proceeding successfully, she found herself contending with the aftermath of a warehouse fire in Boyle Heights, where residents endured the stench of rotting meat for two months.

The city also received new numbers showing that homelessness was once again on the rise, even after the city spent more than $300 million on Inside Safe. Raman, by contrast, saw a 49% reduction in unsheltered homelessness in her district, which stretches from Silver Lake to Reseda.

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Horvath, who had been at odds with Bass, threw her support behind Raman, pointing to her work on homelessness and other issues.

“I’ve had it with leaders who talk the talk but fail to deliver,” said Horvath, standing with Raman outside City Hall last month.

Still, as the election approached, Raman began to stumble. She appeared with an Instagram influencer yelling the phrase “only you can stop fascist liars” next to an image of Bass, then said afterward that her remarks had been improperly edited. The video was taken down.

Raman declared on that video that she would replace Police Chief Jim McDonnell, saying his department was mistreating protesters. She shifted her stance days later, telling ABC7 she would keep him until 2030, after his five-year term had expired. She then walked the second statement back, saying McDonnell would go before 2030. A week later, she told KBLA she would start the replacement process on Day One.

Asked during an appearance on CNN to name a police chief she admired, Raman replied: “I don’t know.”

Bass seized on those remarks, saying Raman is in over her head.

“We don’t know where she stands on anything, or what she actually believes in,” Bass said Friday while appearing in Encino.

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1 2 1. Raman right, reviews notes in Spanish with Lauren Perez-Rangel Sr. of Latino Outreach before an interview at Univision Oct. 22. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 2. Mayor Karen Bass speaks to phone bank volunteers at her campaign headquarters Oct. 25. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

In the campaign’s final days, Bass and Raman have both sought to pick up support from the remaining undecided voters, particularly those who favored Pratt last spring.

Raman zeroed in on the issue of soaring electrical bills and the string of problems plaguing LAX’s elevated rail project. Bass has talked up the city’s drop in violent crime, including a 47% reduction in homicides, and warned that Raman’s plan to remove the police chief would throw the LAPD into turmoil right before the Olympics.

Pratt voters could easily choose neither candidate. But if they do cast their ballots in the race, their choice will be governed by what they had been looking for the first time they voted for Pratt, said Schnur, the USC and UC Berkeley professor.

“If they supported him because he was a disruptor, Raman has a shot at those votes,” he said. “If they supported him because he was more conservative, then Bass’ law-and-order message seems to be winning more of them over.”

Times data and graphics journalist Sandhya Kambhampati contributed to this report.