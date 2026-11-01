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Woman killed by LAPD patrol car responding to Halloween party call

A Los Angeles Police Department unit, responding to a disturbance call, collided with a pedestrian.
A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by an LAPD patrol car Saturday night in Valley Glen as it responded to an emergency call, according to authorities.
(KNN.News)
Josh Rottenberg. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Josh Rottenberg
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A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Los Angeles police patrol car late Saturday night as it responded to an emergency call at a Halloween party, according to authorities and news reports.

The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. near Woodman Avenue and Bessemer Street in Valley Glen. Los Angeles firefighters responded, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD Lt. Elpidio Orozco. No officers were injured.

According to ABC7, the patrol car was heading to provide backup at a Halloween house party several miles away on Weddington Street in Sherman Oaks. Police had received a report of shots fired and encountered a crowd of approximately 300 people at the party.

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The vehicle had its emergency lights and siren activated when it struck the woman, the station reported.

The woman was outside a marked crosswalk when she was struck, KTLA reported, citing an LAPD spokesperson.

The patrol car was from the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division and was responding to an emergency call in the Van Nuys Division, Orozco said. The crowd at the Halloween party was eventually dispersed without injuries, according to ABC7.

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The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will release the woman’s identity after her family has been notified, Orozco said.

The LAPD’s Multidisciplinary Collision Investigation Team is investigating.

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Josh Rottenberg

Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He was part of the team that was named a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for covering the tragic shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” A graduate of Harvard University, he has also written about the entertainment industry for the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Fast Company and other publications.

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