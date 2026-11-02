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DSA narrowly votes against rescinding Nithya Raman endorsement in L.A. mayor’s race

People lining up to attend a Democratic Socialists of America fundraiser in Los Angeles in May.
People lining up to attend a Democratic Socialists of America fundraiser in Los Angeles in May.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Noah Goldberg
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A national panel of the Democratic Socialists of America narrowly voted against rescinding the endorsement of Nithya Raman for Los Angeles mayor Monday, just one day ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The group had been considering revoking the endorsement of the council member over her views on Israel, which some considered insufficiently tough.

In a 14 to 13 vote Monday, the National Politcal Committee, or NPC, declined to revoke the endorsement that was passed by DSA’s Los Angeles chapter in September, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed.

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The NPC had been reviewing Raman’s stance on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement — known as BDS — against Israel.

Some on the body believed that DSA-LA had violated “R22,” a DSA resolution that requires local chapters to inquire about candidate’s support for BDS before endorsing. The local chapter did not include a question about BDS on its candidate questionnaire.

DSA-LA members have been canvassing across the city for Raman since the endorsement and the local chapter’s leadership opposed the NPC stepping into the process.

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“We’re relieved that the NPC is honoring the will of our members,” said Leslie Chang, a co-chair of DSA-LA.

Raman’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

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