Multiple people killed in California state beach shooting in Monterey County, police say

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Multiple people were killed and several injured during a shooting just after midnight Monday at a Monterey County beach, officials said.

Few details have been released, but Monterey County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement that deputies and detectives were called to Moss Landing State Beach about a shooting.

“There are multiple fatalities and casualties confirmed,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

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It was not immediately clear how many people were killed or injured.

California State Parks Police closed Jetty Road and Moss Landing State Beach while an investigation was underway.

Sheriff’s officials said there was no active threat to the community. A spokesperson for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.