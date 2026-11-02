Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Multiple people killed in California state beach shooting in Monterey County, police say

Birds roost on a channel marker.
Birds roost on a channel marker in Moss Landing Harbor.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Multiple people were killed and several injured during a shooting just after midnight Monday at a Monterey County beach, officials said.

Few details have been released, but Monterey County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement that deputies and detectives were called to Moss Landing State Beach about a shooting.

“There are multiple fatalities and casualties confirmed,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear how many people were killed or injured.

California State Parks Police closed Jetty Road and Moss Landing State Beach while an investigation was underway.

Sheriff’s officials said there was no active threat to the community. A spokesperson for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris

    William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map

    It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

  • Boiling Point S2

    AI Bots Are Lobbying Against Clean Energy

    On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement