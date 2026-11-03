Boys, 13 and 15, killed in California beach shooting, officials say

Moss Landing Harbor in Monterey County. Two people were killed and two injured in a shooting early Monday at Moss Landing State Beach.

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The victims of a fatal shooting at a California state beach early Monday were two teenage boys, according to officials. One of them was days away from celebrating his 14th birthday.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Tuesday the two people found dead near Moss Landing State Beach were Marco Antonio Perez, 15, and Nathaniel Flores, 13. Both were Salinas students.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share that members of our district student community were among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident that occurred early Monday morning in Moss Landing,” Salinas Union High School District Supt. Zandra Jo Galvan said in a statement.

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Deputies received reports of shots fired at the beach shortly before 2 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of Perez and Flores.

Flores was a football player with Steinbeck Tigers Youth Football & Cheer, according to a fundraiser set up by the youth sports group to help his family cover funeral, memorial and other expenses. Fundraiser organizers said on the GoFundMe website that Flores would have turned 14 on Friday.

“At Steinbeck, our players are so much more than names on a roster or numbers on a jersey,” the site read. “They are children we have the privilege of watching grow, encouraging through challenges, celebrating through victories, and supporting both on and off the field. Nate was part of that family, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us.”

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Two other people, who have not been identified, were injured in the shooting. Authorities declined on Monday to specify what the injuries were.

“This investigation remains ongoing and no further details will be released at this time,” Cmdr. Andres Rosas wrote in an email Tuesday.

Officials previously said they were aware of a possible party that occurred on the beach but were unsure if there was a connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact Monterey County Sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Nick Kennedy at (831) 755-3773 or Det. Richard Geng at (831) 759-7279.

Times staff writer Salvador Hernandez contributed to this report.