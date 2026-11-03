Ugarte takes early lead for South L.A. City Council seat. San Fernando Valley race too close to call

Jose Ugarte, left, and Estuardo Mazariegos are vying to represent Council District 9, which includes South Los Angeles neighborhoods.

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Jose Ugarte was ahead of Estuardo Mazariegos in the race for District 9 on the Los Angeles City Council, while in District 3, Barri Worth Girvan and Tim Gaspar were nearly even, according to early returns Tuesday night.

The current council members in both districts — Bob Blumenfield in District 3 and Curren Price in District 9 — are leaving office because of term limits.

CD9 has for decades been represented by a Black Council member. Both men vying to replace Price are Latino immigrants, reflecting demographic changes in the district that is nearly 80% Latino and which includes the Convention Center and USC.

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Despite the shift in representation, both Ugarte and Mazariegos have said they are committed to ensuring Black residents are heard and represented. The 9th District is the poorest in the city and residents face an array of challenges, including homelessness, safety and street cleanliness, according to the candidates.

Jose Ugarte at the South L.A. Wetlands Park on Aug. 12. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Ugarte is a former deputy chief of staff for Price, and Mazariegos is co-director of the L.A. chapter of Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment. The most recent campaign finance reports show Ugarte raising $1.1 million in contributions and matching funds, and Mazariegos with about $787,000.

Ugarte’s campaign also has received major outside support through independent expenditure committees, which have no contribution limit but aren’t allowed to coordinate with a candidate’s campaign. His campaign has received more than $2.3 million in independent expenditure support, with funds coming from Airbnb, Uber, the California Apartment Assn. and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 18, which represents workers at the Department of Water and Power.

Estuardo Mazariegos at Los Angeles City Hall on March 17. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Mazariegos, who is endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America‘s L.A. chapter, also has received support through several groups running independent expenditure campaigns on his behalf, including United Teachers Los Angeles and the Progressive Era Pac. Special interest groups have spent more than $250,000 supporting his campaign.

Gaspar and Worth Girvan are competing in a West San Fernando Valley district that includes Woodland Hills, Reseda and Canoga Park.

Tim Gaspar outside the Lucky Strike Bowling Alley in Woodland Hills. (Arwen Clemans/Los Angeles Times)

Gaspar founded an eponymous insurance company in the Valley in 2008, selling it in 2021. He has said he intends to bring a pro-business perspective to City Hall.

Worth Girvan is a longtime public employee. Prior to running, she was L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s district director for three years, and has said that she would leverage her years of experience in the public sector to advocate for the district in City Hall.

Gaspar has outraised Worth Girvan, raising about $1.3 million of individual contributions and matching funds. Worth Girvan raised about $753,000.

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Barri Worth Girvan chats wth LAPD Capt. Rudy Lopez during a neighborhood National Nigh Out event in Canoga Park’s Lanark Park on Aug. 4. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The race also has received interest from outside groups, with Gaspar’s campaign receiving more than $2.7 million in independent expenditure spending. During the runoff, special interest groups, including the IBEW Local 18, the California Apartment Assn. and Uber were among those that spent a combined $1.3 million supporting his candidacy.

Worth Girvan receiving about $438,000 in outside contributions during the runoff, with funding mostly from labor unions.