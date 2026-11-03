In Los Angeles Community College races, Veres, Harris, Winston ahead in early returns

Los Angeles City College is one of nine campuses in the L.A. Community College District.

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Incumbent Steve Veres took the lead in the race for Seat 2 on the Los Angeles Community College District board, while Darryn Harris was ahead for Seat 4 and Randall Winston was ahead for Seat 6, according to early returns.

In all, 16 people are vying for three seats on the seven-member board of trustees. Seat are at large, meaning trustees do not represent a specific area. The district, spanning some 900 square miles, is the largest in the country, and the majority of its 200,000 students are low-income.

Those running for the board have diverse backgrounds and varying ideas, but also near-unanimous agreement that district leaders need to do more to meet the basic needs of students struggling to pursue their higher education goals.

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Educator Adriana Cabrera was in second in the early returns for Seat 2, while business owner Kristina Irwin was in third.

Veres, who also serves as an advisor to state Sen. María Elena Durazo, has the support of many Democratic politicians and labor unions, including those representing faculty and staff at LACCD.

The race for Seat 4 was wide open after incumbent Sara Hernandez left to run for a state Senate seat.

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Harris, a government and community affairs officer for St. John’s Community Health, gained the support of a wide swath of Democratic politicians, as well as labor unions and six of seven current LACCD trustees, including Hernandez. He was the most well-funded candidate for Seat 4.

The early returns showed healthcare workforce specialist Elaine Alaniz and former board member Nancy Pearlman locked in a close race for second and third.

In the race for Seat 6, incumbent Gabriel Buelna was in second, followed by community college professor Roberto David LaCarra in third, according to the early returns.

Winston, a deputy mayor for Karen Bass, received a key endorsement from the district’s faculty union, which put significant financial resources behind his candidacy.

James McKeever, president of the faculty union, AFT Local 1521, declined to discuss many details of the union’s decision, but told The Times that the executive board wanted to go “in a different direction” and saw Winston as the best candidate.

Buelna and another candidate accused Winston of misleading the public by describing himself as an architect and an educator during the campaign when his full-time job is deputy mayor of infrastructure and climate resilience. Winston said his first professional degree is in architecture and he is licensed in the field. He will be teaching a leadership class at West L.A. College this fall.