Koreatown karaoke out of control? L.A. considers ban on new bars amid complaints

Karaoke jockey Sophie St. John, 27, of Los Angeles, gets the guests involved at a family and friends preview event at the karaoke bar Mic Drop.

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To understand the remarkable cultural force of Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, just listen to the music.

Karaoke has been a central part of Korean American nightlife since the immigration wave began in the 1970s. Groups gather in private rooms lined with flashing lights and TV monitors, pick up the microphone and sing with abandon into the early morning hours.

But is there such a thing as too much crooning?

Los Angeles city officials will, in the coming months, weigh a proposal to halt new permits for karaoke bars in Koreatown, amid complaints from residents and businesses that some establishments selling alcohol are operating out of bounds.

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City Councilmember Heather Hutt introduced a motion last week to bar the city from greenlighting new karaoke rooms for 45 days in the neighborhood’s bustling commercial and cultural corridor along Olympic Boulevard, with the option of extending the ban for a year. The proposal would also set aside $75,000 for the LAPD to investigate businesses operating without a license.

“We have seen the entertainment and nightlife grow in the area and want to ensure this growth is more thoughtful and creates a safe environment for everyone,” Hutt’s office said in a media statement.

She said that as construction of new high-rises and apartment complexes has revved up in Koreatown, her office has fielded more complaints from constituents over late-night noise, traffic and other issues. Oftentimes, they point specifically to the karaoke bars as the cause of their ire.

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Businesses that serve alcohol in the city must obtain a state license from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control plus a conditional permit from the city of Los Angeles.

Within Koreatown’s 6.2 square miles, there are currently 36 licensed karaoke businesses that serve alcohol, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Division. Overall, the area has a high concentration of alcohol-selling businesses. 550 establishments, including liquor stores, restaurants and other entertainment locations, have a approval to sell alcohol, police say.

Even as businesses in the city have struggled, Koreatown has managed to retain a quirky and diverse food scene,with clubs selling Korean rice wine, Bangladeshi chai and beloved Oaxacan institutions. Private karaoke rooms, called noraebang, have long been a staple, both for family fun and for night life.

Noraebang, which translates to “singing room” in Korean, can be found in crowded strip malls. Families might bring their children to sing during the day alongside their grandparents. Friends and business associates gather in the early evenings. The music rooms run long hours, still buzzing in the early morning after bars have officially closed.

The privacy of these music studios offer a different experience than the traditional karaoke bar serving up pricey cocktails and a roomful of strangers listening to others belting out familiar songs off-key — which Koreatown also has. These studios grew in popularity in Japan in the 1980s, and the trend was quickly adopted and localized in Korea around the same time.

But studios cater to vastly different clientele, and some expose a more shadowy underbelly of the neighborhood with reputations of after-hours alcohol sales, smoking indoors and an anything-goes reputation. A 2024 trial over charges of extortion against a Koreatown businessman painted a picture of how for-hire party girls are bussed in by the hundreds, looking for work at various bars.

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Dongsoo “Steve” Cho, who described himself as a local business owner and head of the Koreatown Entertainment Assn., which counts about 20 area businesses as members, said that many karaoke businesses run past 2 a.m. and that drug use is a problem.

When the association has asked businesses to comply with regulations governing the sale and consumption of alcohol, “they don’t listen,” Cho said.

Chang Lee, co-founder and president of a booster association for the LAPD’s Olympic Division, said business owners banded together to start a dialogue with the city and law enforcement because they felt they were being disadvantaged for playing by the rules. So far, the group has worked with the police department to host trainings for alcohol and tobacco retailers.

“We are so glad there could be a mechanism to go after the bad operators,” Lee said.

There were no crime statistics available on incidents tied to karaoke establishments in Koreatown.

LAPD Capt. Rachel Rodriguez, who leads the Olympic Division that patrols Koreatown, said the department has seen an uptick in driving under the influence-related incidents this year, with 82 collisions and other offenses in 2026 so far compared with 60 in total last year. It was unclear how many of those were tied to karaoke businesses.

She said she could not comment on active investigations into businesses operating outside of their permitted use.

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Under the city’s current streamlined permitting process, a business can seek permission to serve alcohol as a restaurant but go on to run the business as a karaoke bar. There are no specific conditions for karaoke businesses, so a moratorium will give the city time to pause “and decide next steps,” Hutt’s office said.

Bill Robinson, president of the Wilshire Center-Koreatown Neighborhood Council, said restaurants and other service businesses are struggling amid broader headwinds of soaring operating costs, constrained consumer spending and lingering pandemic fallout. And so some establishments have resorted to staying open longer than they should to “gain an edge.” It’s caused problems for residents living off 6th and 8th streets that abut the commercial corridor, he said.

“People stick around until the break of dawn” and operators “know nobody will come out and enforce the law,” he said.

Robinson said he and other neighborhood advocates have been meeting with Hutt’s office several times in the last year or two.

“It’s not something that just came up overnight. It’s been festering for a long time,” Robinson said.

Mark Lee, a former head of the neighborhood council said Koreatown nightlife is “the Wild, Wild West,” and said he hopes discussions on the motion will help to make it more than just a Band-Aid fix.

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“Everybody needs to sit down together and come up with a common-sense solution that would make everybody happy,” he said.

Hutt’s proposal is in beginning stages. It will need to be taken up by the city council’s planning and land-use management committee. If it passes muster in committee in the coming months, it will head to full vote by the council.