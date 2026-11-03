D.A. sends back case against Newhall fire suspects for ‘further investigation’

The fire in August destroyed a row of businesses in downtown Newhall.

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Four people who were arrested on suspicion of being responsible for a massive fire in Newhall’s Old Town that destroyed several businesses have been released without charges pending further investigation.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend announced investigators had arrested four people on suspicion of arson and conspiracy in connection with the Aug. 24 blaze.

But on Monday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office kicked the case back to department investigators because it was “not ready for a final decision. Instead, they are sending it back to law enforcement to gather more evidence, answer lingering questions or clear up missing details,” a D.A. spokesperson said.

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The Old Town fire occurred early in the morning and involved seven structures, causing about $13 million in damage. It destroyed a boutique, a gastropub and a theater in the heart of the Santa Clarita community.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department previously told The Times the fire began inside an auto-body shop and spread to an adjacent building containing several businesses.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about prosecutors’ decision to send the case back.