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Trash truck engulfed in flames on 5 Freeway, causing lane closures, traffic nightmare

An L.A. sanitation truck caught fire on the 5 Freeeway in Arleta on Tuesday afternoon.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times staffer Iris Kwok
By Iris Kwok
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A trash truck traveling southbound on Interstate 5 in the San Fernando Valley caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, prompting multiple lane closures.

The incident was reported at about 3:10 p.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway near the Osborne Street on-ramp in Arleta, according to California Highway Patrol logs. The agency identified the truck as a city of Los Angeles sanitation truck. The vehicle had “heavy flames” underneath it, and the driver was seen outside it with a fire extinguisher, according to the agency.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the CHP said multiple drivers stuck in traffic were making U-turns to go the wrong way and exit off the on-ramp, according to the logs.

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A CHP log from about 3:45 p.m. said all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed. By about 4:15 p.m., it began reopening some lanes.

As of 4:20 p.m., several lanes remained closed.

Tuesday is election day, meaning that the traffic jams could have caused headaches for some last-minute voters. In California, any voter who is in line at 8 p.m., when polls are scheduled to close, is allowed to vote.

Los Angeles, CA, - November 02, 2026: Sarahi Cruz votes early for the November 3 general election at Metro Headquarters on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, Kwok has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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