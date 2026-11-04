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Paul Pelosi barred from driving for six months after Napa hit-and-run crash

Paul Pelosi smiles as he arrives at an event.
Paul Pelosi at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in January.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
Suhauna Hussain. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna Hussain
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  • Paul Pelosi, 86, was accused of striking an unoccupied parked vehicle and leaving the scene in July and pled no contest to a misdemeanor hit-and-run.
  • Under the plea agreement, a Napa County Superior Court judge placed Pelosi on one year of probation and barred him from driving for six months — the maximum time allowed.

Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been barred from driving for six months after a hit-and-run crash into a parked car, prosecutors said.

Paul Pelosi, 86, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of hit-and-run and a traffic infraction of making an unlawful turn in connection with the July crash in Yountsville, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office said.

Under the plea agreement, Napa County Superior Court Judge Scott R.L. Young placed Pelosi on one year of probation and barred him from driving for six months — the maximum time allowed.

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The court also ordered Pelosi to complete a 10-day work program and pay fines. As part of the plea agreement, Pelosi paid about $11,200 in restitution to the owner of the damaged vehicle.

During the crash, his brown Maserati convertible collided with an unoccupied Tesla, according to the criminal complaint filed in July.

Police at the time said witnesses saw the convertible briefly stop before driving away. The parked car was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

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Prosecutors said they do not typically issue news releases regarding misdemeanor hit-and-run cases involving only property damage, but that the release was being issued due to public interest around the case.

Paul Pelosi has been issued at least eight driving violations over a more than a decade before the Yountville crash, cited for speeding, blowing through several red lights, and driving the wrong way down a one-way street, a New York Times review of court records found.

In 2022, he pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence after crashing his Porsche into an oncoming Jeep. He was fined, sentenced to five days in jail, and put on probation for three years.

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Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

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