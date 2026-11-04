Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Welfare check leads to Santa Barbara man’s body stored in plastic wrap, police say

The Santa Barbara Police Department.
(Google Maps)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Two people have pleaded not guilty to charges of concealing the death of a man in his Santa Barbara apartment.
  • Brennen’s body was wrapped in a bedroll and hidden in a metal container, according to a criminal complaint.

Two people have been charged with concealing a man’s death inside his Santa Barbara apartment after the body was found wrapped in a bedroll, stuffed into a metal container and covered with plastic wrap.

Jenica Monique Ochoa, 45, and Kenneth Eugene Tompkins, 43, were arrested Oct. 28 and later charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and concealing a death, according to a criminal complaint. They have pleaded not guilty.

Police received a call to perform a welfare check at the apartment in the 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27, the Santa Barbara Police Department said in a news release. Responding officers made contact with a resident and identified suspicious circumstances that prompted further investigation, the release states.

Advertisement

Investigators returned around 6:45 a.m. the next morning with a search warrant and found a dead man inside the apartment, according to the release. He was identified as resident Lawrence Brennen, 39, said Benjamin Ahrens, commander of the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

Ochoa and Tompkins are suspected of concealing Brennen’s body sometime between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27, according to the complaint.

The manner of his death remains under investigation but the circumstances are considered suspicious, Ahrens said. The Criminal Investigations Unit is leading an inquiry into the incident. Toxicology results are pending and will probably take several weeks to be returned, Ahrens said.

Advertisement

Ochoa and Tompkins were arraigned Friday and are next due in court Nov. 30 for a preliminary hearing date to be set. Prosecutors have alleged that both are eligible for sentencing enhancements for prior strike felony offenses — Ochoa for a 2008 burglary conviction in Santa Barbara County, and Tompkins for a 2014 burglary conviction in Tulare County.

Ochoa and Tompkins have denied the allegations.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris

    William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map

    It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

  • Boiling Point S2

    AI Bots Are Lobbying Against Clean Energy

    On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement