$11.4 million in Nvidia cargo reportedly stolen in Oakland heist

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Authorities are investigating a grand theft in East Oakland after an $11.4-million heist involving Nvidia cargo reportedly took place this summer.

Six pallets from the Nvidia Corp. that were supposed to be shipped to Fort Worth, Texas, instead were picked up Aug. 29 by a truck that later disappeared, according to a report from the East Bay Times.

Police tried to trace the vehicle but lost track of it in San Bernardino County, the East Bay Times reported.

Advertisement

The Oakland Police Department confirmed authorities are investigating a grand theft that was reported Sept. 13 but declined to release more details. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been reported.

Nvidia Corp. is a global tech company based in Santa Clara, Calif., whose graphic processing units, or GPUs, dominate the market for AI chips. Nvidia did not return a message seeking comment.