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$11.4 million in Nvidia cargo reportedly stolen in Oakland heist

Nvidia's logo is displayed at their headquarters on August 26, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.
(Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Staff Writer Follow

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  • Pallets of Nvidia cargo were reportedly picked up by a truck that later disappeared.
  • Police declined to release details and have reported no arrests.

Authorities are investigating a grand theft in East Oakland after an $11.4-million heist involving Nvidia cargo reportedly took place this summer.

Six pallets from the Nvidia Corp. that were supposed to be shipped to Fort Worth, Texas, instead were picked up Aug. 29 by a truck that later disappeared, according to a report from the East Bay Times.

Police tried to trace the vehicle but lost track of it in San Bernardino County, the East Bay Times reported.

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The Oakland Police Department confirmed authorities are investigating a grand theft that was reported Sept. 13 but declined to release more details. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been reported.

Nvidia Corp. is a global tech company based in Santa Clara, Calif., whose graphic processing units, or GPUs, dominate the market for AI chips. Nvidia did not return a message seeking comment.

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Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

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