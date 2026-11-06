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California

18-year-old arrested in deadly Moss Landing shooting

Birds roost on a channel marker in Moss Landing Harbor.
Birds roost on a channel marker in Moss Landing Harbor.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Iris Kwok
By Iris Kwok
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An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Moss Landing that left two students dead, authorities said Friday.

Greenfield resident Donald William Breeden was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on two counts of murder with criminal street gang enhancements, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. His bail was set at $2,035,000.

The sheriff’s office said there is no active threat to the community.

“No additional information will be released at this time,” Cmdr. Andres Rosas wrote in an email Friday.

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Moss Landing, CA - October 11: Birds roost on a channel marker in Moss Landing Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 in Moss Landing, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Boys, 13 and 15, killed in California beach shooting, officials say

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said the two people found dead near Moss Landing State Beach were Marco Antonio Perez, 15, and Nathaniel Flores, 13. Both were Salinas students.

The shooting took place early Monday morning at Moss Landing State Beach. When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of two boys — later identified as Marco Antonio Perez, 15, and Nathaniel Flores, 13 — along Jetty Road.

Both teens attended schools in the Salinas Union High School District. Nathaniel was involved in football, according to a fundraiser set up by Steinbeck Tigers Youth Football & Cheer.

Two other people were injured that morning, authorities said Friday. One had a gunshot wound, while the other suffered unspecified non-life-threatening injuries that were “subsequently determined to be unrelated to the shooting,” according to the sheriff’s statement.

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Deputies said they executed two search warrants Thursday — one in the 900 block of Maple Avenue in Greenfield; and the other in the 45000 block of Crown Avenue in King City.

Moss Landing, CA - October 11: Birds roost on a channel marker in Moss Landing Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 in Moss Landing, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

2 people killed, 2 others injured in state beach shooting in Monterey County, police say

Monterey County sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a shooting at Moss Landing State Beach found two people dead along Jetty Road. Two others were injured.

At the Greenfield address, deputies detained three people, authorities said.

Officials previously said they were aware of a possible party that occurred on the beach, though it was not clear if that was connected to the shooting.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said information from community members helped them with the investigation, which remains “active and ongoing.”

“While an arrest has been made, our work is not over,” Nieto said in a statement. “We continue to ask the public for their assistance as we seek justice for Nathaniel and Marco Antonio and their families.”

The Monterey County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to questions from The Times.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Sgt. Nick Kennedy at (831) 755-3773 or Det. Richard Geng at (831) 759-7279.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, Kwok has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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