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2 skydivers killed following ‘air emergency’ in Lake Elsinore, authorities say

Los Angeles Times staffer Iris Kwok
By Iris Kwok
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Two skydivers died Friday in Lake Elsinore, officials said.

Deputies received a report of an air emergency in the 20000 block of Cereal Street shortly before noon, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Deirdre Vickers wrote in an email. When they arrived, they found two skydivers on the ground receiving medical aid.

Both skydivers were taken to a hospital in critical condition, where they were later pronounced dead.

Vickers declined to specify what the reported air emergency was, or otherwise elaborate on what may have led to the incident. The investigation is ongoing, she said, and no further details were available.

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The Riverside County Fire Department wrote in a statement Friday afternoon that its firefighters were “on scene of traumatic injuries involving two skydivers.” Details about the skydivers were not immediately available.

In March 2023, a woman training to skydive solo flew her parachute into live power lines in Lake Elsinore. She was rescued by the Riverside County firefighters and walked away without injuries.

In May, one person was killed and another injured after a skydiving accident in Perris.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, Kwok has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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