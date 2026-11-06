2 skydivers killed following ‘air emergency’ in Lake Elsinore, authorities say

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Two skydivers died Friday in Lake Elsinore, officials said.

Deputies received a report of an air emergency in the 20000 block of Cereal Street shortly before noon, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Deirdre Vickers wrote in an email. When they arrived, they found two skydivers on the ground receiving medical aid.

Both skydivers were taken to a hospital in critical condition, where they were later pronounced dead.

Vickers declined to specify what the reported air emergency was, or otherwise elaborate on what may have led to the incident. The investigation is ongoing, she said, and no further details were available.

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The Riverside County Fire Department wrote in a statement Friday afternoon that its firefighters were “on scene of traumatic injuries involving two skydivers.” Details about the skydivers were not immediately available.

In March 2023, a woman training to skydive solo flew her parachute into live power lines in Lake Elsinore. She was rescued by the Riverside County firefighters and walked away without injuries.

In May, one person was killed and another injured after a skydiving accident in Perris.