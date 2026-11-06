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LAPD officer dies in training exercise in Huntington Beach, police say

A motorcade procession for a police officer
A motorcade procession for Los Angeles Police Department Officer Thomas Denton, who died during an on-duty training exercise Thursday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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A Los Angeles Police Department officer died during a training exercise in Huntington Beach on Thursday, officials said.

The officer, Thomas Denton, served in the department’s Metropolitan Division, police said.

Few details were released about the circumstances of Denton’s death, but the Huntington Beach Fire Department said it responded to a call around 11 a.m. in the 17000 block of Crown Circle for a medical emergency and took an individual to a hospital who later died.

The coroner’s office has Denton’s body and plans to perform a full autopsy, said Sgt. Lisbeth Gwisdalla, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

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According to a 2008 statement, Denton was involved in a fatal shooting that year when a suspect lunged at him and another officer with a knife while they were working a narcotics case. Both officers shot at the suspect, 56-year-old Jesse Moore, and killed him. Denton had been hired by the department about two years earlier.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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