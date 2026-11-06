Southwest flight from Orange County declares emergency, lands at LAX

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A Southwest flight from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana declared a general emergency shortly after takeoff and landed at LAX Friday, according to air traffic data from FlightAware.

The flight was scheduled to land at San Jose Mineta International Airport, but stopped its climb around 20,000 feet and began squawking 7700, broadcasting a general emergency code to air traffic controllers.

It took off around 11:30 a.m. and landed just under an hour later, per data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

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“Southwest Airlines Flight 3396 landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 12:25 p.m. local time after the crew reported an engine issue,” the FAA wrote in a statement.

The plane “diverted safely to Los Angeles International Airport after the Pilots received an engine-related maintenance indication,” Southwest Airlines wrote in a statement.

“WN3396 landed without incident, arriving on Runway 25L,” LAX wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.