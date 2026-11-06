Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Southwest flight from Orange County declares emergency, lands at LAX

Sept. 2025 photo of a Southwest Airlines plane over San Bruno.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A Southwest flight from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana declared a general emergency shortly after takeoff and landed at LAX Friday, according to air traffic data from FlightAware.

The flight was scheduled to land at San Jose Mineta International Airport, but stopped its climb around 20,000 feet and began squawking 7700, broadcasting a general emergency code to air traffic controllers.

It took off around 11:30 a.m. and landed just under an hour later, per data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Advertisement

“Southwest Airlines Flight 3396 landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 12:25 p.m. local time after the crew reported an engine issue,” the FAA wrote in a statement.

The plane “diverted safely to Los Angeles International Airport after the Pilots received an engine-related maintenance indication,” Southwest Airlines wrote in a statement.

“WN3396 landed without incident, arriving on Runway 25L,” LAX wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris

    William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map

    It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

  • Boiling Point S2

    AI Bots Are Lobbying Against Clean Energy

    On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement