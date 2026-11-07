Small plane overturns on the runway at John Wayne Airport

According to an airport spokesperson, around 2:38 p.m. on Nov. 7, a Cessna 172 overturned due to high winds.

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A small plane overturned on the runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Saturday.

According to an airport spokesperson, around 2:38 p.m., a Cessna 172, registered as N57BM, overturned on the airport’s ACI jet ramp due to high winds.

The plane, a fixed-wing single-engine Cessna registered to Huerta Holdings Inc. in Santa Ana, had two occupants at the time of the incident.

The airport spokesperson said there were no reported injuries, and that the “response for safe recovery and investigation is ongoing.” There was no further impact to other operations at the airport, they said.

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Initial ground control radio conversations suggested the Cessna may have been “blasted by the United 737 jet blast.” Representatives for United Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately return requests for comment.

It’s the second incident at John Wayne Airport in as many days. On Friday, a Southwest flight from John Wayne Airport bound for San José declared a general emergency just after takeoff at 11:30 a.m., reporting engine issues. The flight landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport.