What’s in your weed now? Search our database and find out
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Two years after we published our Dirty Weed series, we wanted to know if the cannabis products sold at licensed dispensaries in California have gotten any cleaner.
We bought 49 inhalable products from dispensaries and delivery services across the state and had them tested at three state-licensed labs: Anresco Laboratories, Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs and Excelbis Labs.
The focus was on California legal weed, but one delivery service gave us vapes packaged for sale in New York. Others added unlabeled pre-rolls as freebies. And we picked up one sample in Reno. These exceptions are noted in the results tables.
Labels were obscured so the labs did not know what brands they were testing. All of the labs tested for the 66 pesticides monitored by California, while two labs provided expanded screening, for a total of 376 pesticides.
While we were reporting, California changed the permitted limits for some pesticides, so some products that exceeded state limits when they were sold are now in compliance.
State limits for other pesticides won’t kick in until April 2028, but The Times used those anticipated limits to evaluate products.
Where there was no state pesticide limit, The Times applied the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for pesticide residue safety testing on tobacco.
Search the table below for brands including Stiiizy, West Coast Cure and Cam.
Lab test results
In private lab tests commissioned by The Times, cannabis products contained lower levels of pesticides than in 2024. But contamination remains an issue, especially for chemicals not on state testing lists. All products were bought on the legal market, though licensed delivery services sometimes provided mislabeled or unmarked products. Where no state limit exists, The Times used the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency threshold for pesticides on tobacco. for more detail about a product.
Items listed more than once were tested multiple times, or by different labs. Products were selected by The Times and masked so that labs conducted tests blind.
Anresco Laboratories, Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs, Excelbis Labs
Sean Greene LOS ANGELES TIMES