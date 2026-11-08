What’s in your weed now? Search our database and find out

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Two years after we published our Dirty Weed series, we wanted to know if the cannabis products sold at licensed dispensaries in California have gotten any cleaner.

We bought 49 inhalable products from dispensaries and delivery services across the state and had them tested at three state-licensed labs: Anresco Laboratories, Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs and Excelbis Labs.

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The focus was on California legal weed, but one delivery service gave us vapes packaged for sale in New York. Others added unlabeled pre-rolls as freebies. And we picked up one sample in Reno. These exceptions are noted in the results tables.

Labels were obscured so the labs did not know what brands they were testing. All of the labs tested for the 66 pesticides monitored by California, while two labs provided expanded screening, for a total of 376 pesticides.

While we were reporting, California changed the permitted limits for some pesticides, so some products that exceeded state limits when they were sold are now in compliance.

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State limits for other pesticides won’t kick in until April 2028, but The Times used those anticipated limits to evaluate products.

Where there was no state pesticide limit, The Times applied the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for pesticide residue safety testing on tobacco.

Search the table below for brands including Stiiizy, West Coast Cure and Cam.