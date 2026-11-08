Three dead after CHP chases suspected drunk driver near Baldwin Park

Three people were killed and a fourth has been hospitalized with “major injuries” in an early-morning crash on the 10 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

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Three people were killed Saturday morning when a car fleeing from California Highway Patrol officers slammed into a concrete wall near Baldwin Park, authorities said.

The driver of a 2011 Toyota Corolla, who was suspected of driving under the influence, and two of his passengers died after crashing near Francisquito Avenue and the 10 Freeway around 4 a.m., according to a news release issued by the CHP.

Officers attempted to stop the car for unsafe driving on the freeway, but the driver took off at high speeds, authorities said. The driver lost control at the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp and slammed into a wall. The driver was pronounced dead at the crash site, and two of his passengers died from their injuries at separate hospitals.

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A fourth victim remains hospitalized with “major injuries,” police said.

Police did not identify the dead, saying only that one passenger was a 20-year-old man.

A CHP spokesman did not immediately respond to a list of additional questions about the crash from The Times.