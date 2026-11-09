L.A. County Supervisor Horvath files papers to run for elected county executive job

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Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, a leading proponent of the successful push to create an elected county executive position, is officially running for the new post. She is the first person to throw her name in the ring for the primary in March 2028.

Horvath cruised to reelection in the June 2 primary to represent L.A. County’s third district, which stretches from the San Fernando Valley to the Westside. The district includes West Hollywood, where she previously served as mayor.

Horvath filed paperwork declaring her candidacy on Monday, checking the box for “nonpartisan” but providing little additional information. She has long been viewed as a top contender for the executive job.

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Zev Yaroslavsky, a former County Supervisor and City Councilmember who now is the director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School for Public Affairs, said he would refrain from handicapping the race at this time.

“We don’t even know who else is running, and there are going to be a lot of people running,” he said. “There are a lot of big names who are thinking about running.”

Two years ago, Horvath helped propel a county motion called Measure G to approval by a slim majority of 51.6% of voters . The measure’s success set in motion what will be the eventual expansion of the Board of Supervisors from five to nine members and the creation of both an independent ethics commission and the county executive position that Horvath is now angling for.

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Asked this summer whether she planned to run for the position, Horvath was noncommittal.

“A lot of people are asking me to take a look at it, so I am,” Horvath told the Times then. “I appreciate the voters’ confidence in me to continue the work that I’m doing in the county, and so I appreciate the encouragement.”

A campaign representative for Horvath didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Though the primary is nearly 500 days away, the race is already generating controversy at the Hall of Administration. Last month, Supervisor Kathryn Barger told the Times that she advocates a “pause” regarding Measure G, citing concerns about the process and speed of its implementation.

She called on the board’s members to pledge not to run for CEO in the meantime; Barger and her colleagues Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis have all said they will honor the pledge.

“This position is going to change the county. We’re going to become the city of L.A. on steroids,” she told the Times one day after the supervisors debated the issue. “Once again,” Barger added, “we are rushing to put something together, I think maybe in the hopes that no one will peel back the curtain and expose what is going on.”

Horvath, however, criticized Barger’s approach in an emailed statement to the Times last month.

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“Pressuring others out of an election is political interference, no matter how many times she calls it ethics,” Horvath said. She added that voters “took this power away from politicians like Supervisor Barger because they wanted to make this choice themselves. She doesn’t get to claw it back and dress up a power grab as an ethics crusade.”

Times staff writer Jon Regardie contributed to this story.