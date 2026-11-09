Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Beating of Danish tourist near Venice Boardwalk captured on video, one suspect arrested

A man holds a phone to his ear while reaching into a bag.
One the the two suspects from a violent attack on a tourist visiting Southern California from Denmark that happened Oct. 30 in Venice.
(LAPD)
Los Angeles Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts
By Hailey Branson-Potts
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Just after midnight on Oct. 30, a Danish tourist was standing on a bustling, brightly-lit sidewalk near the Venice Beach Boardwalk when a man knocked something out of his hand and another man punched him in the face so hard that he fell to the ground.

The assault near Speedway and Washington Boulevard was captured on video and left the unidentified tourist unconscious, with a laceration on the right side of his head, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept., which released footage of the incident this weekend.

On Friday night, one of the suspects, Aiden Shaw, 25, turned himself in at the LAPD Pacific Community Police Station, Officer Rosario Cervantes, a department spokesperson, said.

Advertisement

Cervantes said Shaw was booked in the Van Nuys jail on $50,000 bail.

Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Two people are visible in an image from video.
The LAPD released footage of the attack this weekend.
(LAPD)

The LAPD said in a statement Saturday that the attack happened at about 12:35 a.m. and that the Danish man was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he was treated for “serious injuries.”

Surveillance footage shows the victim standing near a street pole, looking at what appears to be a cellphone, when a man in a blue beanie smacks the left side of his head, then knocks something out of his hand and steps on it when the man goes to pick it up.

Advertisement

The footage also shows the Danish man standing near an overflowing trash can on the busy sidewalk near the Venice Boardwalk — surrounded by bright green rental bikes, with multiple people standing nearby and walking past — when the man in the blue beanie and a second man in a black Los Angeles Dodgers hat approach.

The second man punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park, who represents Venice, wrote in a social media post Saturday that the man who threw the punch had been arrested.

“In a lawless act of violence, an innocent tourist was attacked by two men and left unconscious by the Venice pier on October 30,” Park wrote, adding that “as leadership changes in City Hall, this is another important reminder that public safety must remain a top priority.”

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a general assignment reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris

    William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map

    It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

  • Boiling Point S2

    AI Bots Are Lobbying Against Clean Energy

    On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement