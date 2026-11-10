‘Thank you’: Ojai Raptor Center inundated with expressions of gratitude over treatment of sick bald eagle

Oct. 2026 photo when Big Bear community members gathered for a memorial event titled, ‘Wings Over Big Bear’ honoring Jackie, the beloved bald eagle, at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear.

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It was the wildlife love story of the year — but a tragic one.

Millions of people had been following the lives of Jackie and her mate, Shadow, two bald eagles whose lives had been live streamed from a Jeffrey pine overlooking Big Bear Lake.

The pair had formed in 2018, and fans tuned in to watch them weather harsh winter storms, incubate eggs and care for their fuzzy offspring. Enthusiasts made video tributes about the pair on YouTube, including a song.

But in mid-July, Jackie was found weak, disheveled and unable to fly on the north shore of the lake after a scuffle with two younger eagles. She was rescued and transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center, where experts treated her until her death in August.

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The wildlife experts who tended to the sick bird have since been inundated with expressions of gratitude from Jackie fans who sent the raptor center hundreds of get well cards and homemade drawings.

“People took the time to encourage the staff and to share their thoughts and to let us know they were thinking of Jackie and the people that were taking care of her,” said Chris Eksteen, the director of the raptor center in a video posted on Facebook.

Eksteen said the cards, letters and drawings came from every state in the U.S. as well as from other countries including Australia, France, Germany. He said they received so many cards that the local post office had to have a special trolley cart reserved for the raptor center.

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Volunteers helped collect and sort through the cards and began putting them up in a break room, where Jackie’s care team could feel supported.

The Facebook video of the break room showed school drawings, homemade cards and letters covering the door, walls and a table. Ekseen said some of the cards caused staff to laugh but also cry. He described it as a room filled with kindness.

“To everyone that sent a card, wrote a letter or drew a picture, I really want to just thank you,” Ekseen said in the video. “Thank you for the compassion, thank you for believing in the work that Ojai Raptor Center does.”

“Thank you for supporting the whole care team,” he added.

He asked people to support local wildlife rehabilitation centers.

Times staff writer Lila Seidman contributed to this report.