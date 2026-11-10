Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

‘Thank you’: Ojai Raptor Center inundated with expressions of gratitude over treatment of sick bald eagle

Memorial event titled, 'Wings Over Big Bear' honoring Jackie, the beloved bald eagle, at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear.
Oct. 2026 photo when Big Bear community members gathered for a memorial event titled, ‘Wings Over Big Bear’ honoring Jackie, the beloved bald eagle, at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • After Jackie, the celebrity bald eagle in Big Bear Lake, died the Ojai Raptor Center who cared for her posted a video thanking people for their support.
  • Chris Eksteen, the director of the raptor center, said the staff and Jackie received cards, letters, drawings and other messages from around the world.
  • He said the center created a “room filled with kindness” where volunteers placed the notes on the walls of care team’s break room.

It was the wildlife love story of the year — but a tragic one.

Millions of people had been following the lives of Jackie and her mate, Shadow, two bald eagles whose lives had been live streamed from a Jeffrey pine overlooking Big Bear Lake.

The pair had formed in 2018, and fans tuned in to watch them weather harsh winter storms, incubate eggs and care for their fuzzy offspring. Enthusiasts made video tributes about the pair on YouTube, including a song.

But in mid-July, Jackie was found weak, disheveled and unable to fly on the north shore of the lake after a scuffle with two younger eagles. She was rescued and transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center, where experts treated her until her death in August.

Advertisement

The wildlife experts who tended to the sick bird have since been inundated with expressions of gratitude from Jackie fans who sent the raptor center hundreds of get well cards and homemade drawings.

“People took the time to encourage the staff and to share their thoughts and to let us know they were thinking of Jackie and the people that were taking care of her,” said Chris Eksteen, the director of the raptor center in a video posted on Facebook.

Jackie continues to be alert, perching, eating both assisted and on her own. Jackie is on many medications, and they say that may inhibit her desire to eat on her own. Her energy is improving and she is still being feisty with the staff, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam.

California

Cause of death for Jackie the bald eagle revealed; avian icon has been cremated

Questions swirled when Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle Jackie died after a mysterious illness in August. Officials released details about her cause of death on Wednesday.

Eksteen said the cards, letters and drawings came from every state in the U.S. as well as from other countries including Australia, France, Germany. He said they received so many cards that the local post office had to have a special trolley cart reserved for the raptor center.

Advertisement

Volunteers helped collect and sort through the cards and began putting them up in a break room, where Jackie’s care team could feel supported.

The Facebook video of the break room showed school drawings, homemade cards and letters covering the door, walls and a table. Ekseen said some of the cards caused staff to laugh but also cry. He described it as a room filled with kindness.

“To everyone that sent a card, wrote a letter or drew a picture, I really want to just thank you,” Ekseen said in the video. “Thank you for the compassion, thank you for believing in the work that Ojai Raptor Center does.”

“Thank you for supporting the whole care team,” he added.

He asked people to support local wildlife rehabilitation centers.

Times staff writer Lila Seidman contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris

    William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map

    It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

  • Boiling Point S2

    AI Bots Are Lobbying Against Clean Energy

    On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement