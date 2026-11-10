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Three dead in crash near North Hollywood Metro station

An aerial view of fire trucks in a road and people on a sidewalk.
A large emergency response was dispatched to a deadly traffic crash in North Hollywood on Nov. 10, 2026.
(KTLA-TV)
Los Angeles Times staffer Iris Kwok
By Iris Kwok
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Three people were killed and others were injured when a car hit a crowd of pedestrians in North Hollywood on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement that three people were pronounced dead at 5350 N. Lankershim Blvd. near the North Hollywood Metro Station. Paramedics took at least three other people in critical condition to hospitals, according to the department.

Los Angeles police were called to the area at 5:55 p.m. after receiving a report that a white SUV had hit five pedestrians. It is unclear what led to the crash.

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The crash occurred in an area where there is typically a food stall that sells coffee and pastries to commuters. The incident triggered a massive emergency response with multiple fire trucks and ambulances on scene.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, Kwok has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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