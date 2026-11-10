Three dead in crash near North Hollywood Metro station

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Three people were killed and others were injured when a car hit a crowd of pedestrians in North Hollywood on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement that three people were pronounced dead at 5350 N. Lankershim Blvd. near the North Hollywood Metro Station. Paramedics took at least three other people in critical condition to hospitals, according to the department.

Los Angeles police were called to the area at 5:55 p.m. after receiving a report that a white SUV had hit five pedestrians. It is unclear what led to the crash.

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The crash occurred in an area where there is typically a food stall that sells coffee and pastries to commuters. The incident triggered a massive emergency response with multiple fire trucks and ambulances on scene.