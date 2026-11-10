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California

State wildlife officials said they killed a problem coyote in Atwater Village. Then it reappeared—with a limp

Arie Levine pushes her daughter to preschool on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026 in Atwater Village.
Arie Levine pushes her daughter to preschool on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026 in Atwater Village days after a coyote attack injured a 16-month-old child.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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After a coyote in Atwater Village bit a 16-month-old child last month, wildlife officials tracked it down, shot it, and announced that the animal was dead.

Except it wasn’t.

The animal survived being shot near the 3300 block of Glenhurst Avenue on Oct. 16 and soon reappeared in the area. Neighbors, who had previously reported being plagued by the nuisance animal for months, were shocked to see the same coyote appearing in their yards and approaching them in the street.

The only apparent difference about it, they said, was that the animal was now obviously injured, with a pronounced limp.

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The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed in a statement on Tuesday hat the animal had survived the initial shooting. Officers at the time couldn’t find the animal’s body and even a K9 couldn’t track it down. But officials believed the animal was dead, according to the agency.

Altadena, CA - October 14: During a break from the rain, a coyote eats while peering around bushes at a rain-soaked and destroyed property in the Eaton fire in Altadena Tuesday, October. 14, 2025. A brief but substantial storm brings heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding to Southern California today, prompting evacuation warnings for residents near recent burn areas. The storm is expected to produce between three-quarters of an inch to an inch-and-a-half of precipitation across most areas, with 2 to 4 inches possible on south-facing mountain slopes. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Months of coyote complaints end with a toddler bitten and an animal euthanized

A coyote captured and euthanized by state wildlife officials in Atwater Village was confirmed to be the one responsible for a recent attack on a 16-month-old child, after months of residents seeing it in the neighborhood, officials said.

Wildlife officials told the public that they had collected DNA samples and confirmed that the animal they had shot was the same one that had bitten the child.

“Based on the available evidence at the time, officers believed the animal had succumbed to its injuries,” the agency said in its statement.

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Early Tuesday morning, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Department of Agriculture officers responded to the neighborhood again following reports that the coyote could still be alive.

Officers found the animal and it was “humanely euthanized due to the continued public safety threat it posed,” the agency said.

The coyote was an issue in the neighborhood long before it bit the toddler, with problems tracing back to around January, when several neighbors said a local man started feeding it. The animal started encroaching on people’s houses day and night. Multiple people described the animal as a hazard, including one person who said he had to yell at the coyote as it approached him and another person who saw it chase his cat into a tree.

Wildlife officials said last month that a person who allegedly fed the coyote could face a criminal charge.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20, 2026: Arie Levine pushes her daughter to preschool on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026 in Atwater Village. She felt a bit of reassurance because the school has high fences. A coyote attack on Friday left a 16-month-old child injured and the coyote euthanized by officials in this neighborhood. Residents complained to officials for months but nothing was done. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Neighbor who allegedly fed a coyote involved in attack on toddler could be charged

A resident who allegedly fed a coyote in Atwater Village for months may now face a criminal charge after a toddler was bitten in the neighborhood.

Rich Dean, who lives about a block from where the animal was shot last month, said he has been in touch repeatedly with a California Department of Fish and Wildlife lieutenant about the coyote. The lieutenant told him he was one of the officers who shot the coyote, Dean said, but also said they hadn’t found the body.

Earlier this month, Dean sent the officer videos of the coyote via text message.

On Monday, Dean messaged the lieutenant that the coyote was in a crawlspace of a construction site, according to a copy of the text message exchange reviewed by the Times. The lieutenant asked for a pin, and Dean obliged.

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Dean was incredulous and upset about what transpired soon after learning that the coyote had been killed Tuesday morning.

Neighbors had complained about the animal for months to different agencies, yet none addressed the problem, he said. After the state shot the animal, they “could have been straight with us” that they weren’t sure the animal was dead. After residents realized it had survived, neighbors started discussing taking the animal to a sanctuary.

“I feel like every part of government has just completely failed the community and completely failed the animal,” Dean said. “There’s just nothing good about this.”

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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