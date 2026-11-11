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Illegal gambling operation in residential neighborhood raided in Westminster, at least 10 arrested

Westminster police serve a search warrant at a home as part of an illegal gambling investigation on Wednesday.
Westminster police serve a search warrant at a home as part of an illegal gambling investigation on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.
(KTLA)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • The Westminster Police Department detained at least 10 adults on Wednesday at a home in the 6000 block of Apache Road around 10 a.m.
  • The effort was part of a sting that law enforcement is describing as having taken place in an illegal gambling establishment.

The Westminster Police Department detained at least 10 adults on Wednesday morning as part of a raid on what law enforcement officials described as an illegal gambling operation in a residential neighborhood.

Westminster officers conducted the operation at a home in the 6000 block of Apache Road around 10 a.m., according to Westminster Commander Andy Stowers. The story was first reported by KTLA.

Stowers said he could not confirm the exact number of arrests and what the suspects would be booked for.

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“What I can say is that officers developed probable cause to execute a search warrant,” said Stowers, who noted that all personnel involved in the operation were Westminster police.

Aerial photos from KTLA appear to show 11 men and women sitting on the ground detained outside of a home in a residential neighborhood in Westminster sandwiched between the 405 and 22 freeways.

Video shot by other news outlets seem to show gambling tables that police had pulled from the property and set aside on the driveway.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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