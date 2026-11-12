You may be eligible for a Knott’s Berry Farm refund. Here’s how to claim it

Parkgoers wait in line to ride Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair on May 29, 2021, in Buena Park.

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More than a million theme park goers who bought tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm and the soon-to-close Great America may be eligible for a small refund as part of an $11-million class-action lawsuit settlement over ticket processing fees.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., which owns the beloved amusement parks, has agreed to settle the suit filed by a frustrated Knott’s Berry Farm ticketholder who believed he and other customers were misled by a hidden processing fee.

Sargis Isayan sued amusement park operator Cedar Fair — then the operator of Knott’s Berry Farm — in June 2024. Cedar Fair and Six Flags completed a merger in July.

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In the complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Isayan alleged that Knott’s Berry Farm’s operator was engaging in “drip pricing,” or not disclosing fees consumers must pay until late in the purchase process.

A representative for Six Flags could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday night. But the company has denied violating any laws.

Isayan did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Isayan said in a court declaration that in February 2024, he bought four tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm for himself and his family through the theme park’s website. The advertised price did not include the $9.99 processing fee, which he said had not been disclosed until the checkout page.

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“I was not aware of the processing fee before that,” he wrote. “At that point, after having invested significant time, I decided to proceed with the purchase and pay the processing fee in addition to the ticket prices.”

Isayan said in his complaint that he believed the processing fee was a “junk fee,” which he defined as an unfair or deceptive fee charged for a good or service with little or no added value for consumers.

It’s been a bumpy year for Six Flags, based in Charlotte, N.C. In September, Magic Mountain permanently closed its X2 ride after a history of injuries. In October, a man died after being ejected from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

In the company’s Nov. 5 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Ash Walia said October was “softer than we planned.” He attributed the lackluster performance to the Georgia incident and its related ride closures, as well as bad weather on crucial weekends.

Six Flags has been slimming down its portfolio of parks. In a statement, the company said it was in the process of selling seven parks, including in New York, Texas and Minnesota.

Santa Clara-based Great America’s last day of operation will be Labor Day 2027.

Who is eligible?

California residents who bought a non-season ticket to Knott’s Berry Farm, Knott’s Soak City in Buena Park or California’s Great America in Santa Clara are eligible for a refund. The ticket must have been purchased from June 28, 2020, to July 1, 2024, on the park’s official website, and the billing address used during checkout must have a California ZIP Code. More than 1.4 million people are eligible, according to court records.

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To qualify, you need to have been charged a processing fee. If you’re not sure if you are eligible, you can call 1-888-885-4303.

The class period end date is July 1, 2024, because that is when the amusement parks stopped charging processing fees, according to court records. That date was when Senate Bill 478, a state law banning hidden fees, kicked in for thousands of California businesses.

How do I file a claim?

People can submit a claim online to receive $8 cash. The figure reflects the average amount of processing fees charged to each person for their first purchase during the class period.

If you don’t submit a claim but qualify for the settlement, you will receive an $8 credit to use on Six Flags’ website.

To submit a claim, go to https://www.knottsgreatamericasettlement.com. The deadline to file a claim is Dec. 22, 2026.

What happens next?

A court hearing is scheduled for March 30, 2027, when the agreement is expected to be approved.