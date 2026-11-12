Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Popular California beach closed amid E. coli outbreak

The City of Capitola has temporarily closed Capitola Beach as public health officials investigate an outbreak of E. coli.
The County of Santa Cruz and City of Capitola have temporarily closed Capitola Beach as public health officials investigate an outbreak of E. coli.
(County of Santa Cruz)

E. coli sickens 9 kids, closes Santa Cruz County’s Capitola Beach

Los Angeles Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts
By Hailey Branson-Potts
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Santa Cruz County officials closed Capitola Beach after at least nine children became ill with E. coli infections linked to likely exposure at the beach or nearby waterways.
  • Officials are testing water around the popular coastal destination as visitors and pets are urged to avoid ocean, creek and lagoon water; the closure follows a separate, deadly outbreak in San Luis Obispo County.

Public health officials in Santa Cruz County this week closed Capitola Beach — a popular stretch of sand lined with cheery pastel-colored homes and cozy waterfront cafes — amid an E. coli outbreak.

The E. coli O157 outbreak has sickened at least nine children, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency said in a statement. Four of the children live in Santa Cruz County, and five are from other Bay Area counties.

All cases are linked to likely exposures at Capitola Beach or surrounding waterways, where public health officials are investigating potential sources of the bacteria.

Advertisement

Capitola Beach is a manicured patch of sand at the mouth of Soquel Creek, and health officials this week tested water at four nearby locations in search of the bacteria, including an upstream spot near Nob Hill, the jetty, Soquel Creek Lagoon and the flume where water enters Monterey Bay.

The City of Capitola said in a water quality alert message Tuesday that the shop-lined Esplanade remained open but that visitors and their pets should avoid all contact with ocean, creek and lagoon water.

The beach closure in Santa Cruz County comes weeks after a deadly E. Coli outbreak in San Luis Obispo County, three hours south.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, health officials there confirmed that one person had died of an infection amid a cluster of cases linked to the popular Brookshire Farms.

More than a dozen people who visited the farm in late October reported symptoms, including three children reportedly put in pediatric intensive care.

An investigation by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department found five people with laboratory-confirmed infections. Testing of food, water and other samples at the farm did not find the specific strain found in those cases, and the exact source of the bacteria has yet to be determined, health officials say.

“We can confirm that one individual associated with the E. coli outbreak has died. We are sharing this information with the permission of the individual’s family,” health department spokesperson Tom Cuddy said in an emailed statement. “This is truly a heartbreaking development, and our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected by this outbreak.”

Brookshire Farms, 4747 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

California

One dead in E. coli outbreak linked to California pumpkin farm

The E. coli outbreak left more than a dozen people who visited the popular Brookshire Farms in late October with symptoms, including three children reportedly put in pediatric intensive care.

The outbreak prompted Brookshire Farms to close during peak pumpkin season temporarily.

The city of San Luis Obispo canceled its annual Pumpkin Smash event scheduled for Nov. 1 over concerns about the bacteria. The post-Halloween activity aimed to give residents a way to dispose of pumpkins while also educating about how to properly divert organic materials from landfills.

Health officials last week said that the risk of additional exposures to the E. coli strain in this incident had passed.

Advertisement

San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Christy Mulkerin said in a news release that “based on the findings of our investigation, we believe the risk of additional exposure associated with this incident has passed, and there is no longer an ongoing public health threat.”

Mulkerin said testing of water, food and other environmental samples at the farm did not find E. coli 0157 and that while other bacteria were found, including other strains of E. coli, none were identified as the source of the outbreak.

“Although it’s frustrating to not be able to pinpoint the exact source of the infection through environmental lab testing, this is not unexpected, and bacterial contamination is often temporary and difficult to detect through available sampling methods,” Mulkerin said, adding that “while environmental sampling did not identify a source, clinical and epidemiological information continues to point to a short-lived shared exposure.”

Times staff writer Suhauna Hussain contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a general assignment reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris

    William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map

    It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

  • Boiling Point S2

    AI Bots Are Lobbying Against Clean Energy

    On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement