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Surf legend’s girlfriend said he was killed in a robbery. Authorities now suspect her of murder

Undated photo of Kurt Van Dyke.
(Kurt Van Dyke)
Los Angeles Times staffer Iris Kwok
By Iris Kwok
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  • Costa Rican authorities have arrested Kurt Van Dyke’s girlfriend and a second suspect on suspicion of murder, months after the surf legend was found dead in his home.
  • The initial account described a home invasion in which Van Dyke’s girlfriend was restrained with zip ties.

California surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke’s murder, initially reported as a home invasion in which his girlfriend had been zip-tied, sent shock waves through the surf community earlier this year.

Now, Costa Rican authorities say evidence points to multiple suspects — including Van Dyke’s 31-year-old girlfriend, who was identified only by her last name, Arroyo.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency announced this week that it arrested Arroyo and a 34-year-old man with the last name Gutiérrez on suspicion of murder following an operation in Roxana, Pococí, during which it raided three homes, according to Teletica.

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Van Dyke was found dead under a bed in his home in Hone Creek, Cahuita, Talamanca on Feb. 14, He suffered stab wounds and had signs of asphyxiation, according to the Tico Times, a Costa Rican newspaper.

At first, signs pointed to a home invasion.

When Costa Rican authorities arrived, Van Dyke and Arroyo, his girlfriend, appeared to have been confined in a single room by two armed male assailants, SURFER reported. Arroyo, who was found restrained with zip ties, reportedly told police the men had stolen valuables. Initial reports by local news, citing police, said her car, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, had also been stolen.

The car was later found undamaged, according to Diario Extra, which also reported that investigators are still looking for two other men in connection with the attack.

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Van Dyke, 66, was a Santa Cruz native who owned a hostel in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca.

He was from a prominent surfing family. His father, Gene Van Dyke, pioneered the sport in Northern California in the 1950s. His mother, Betty, who died in 2021 at 88, was one of the first female competitive surfing champions in the world.

Times staff writer Sandra McDonald contributed to this report.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, Kwok has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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