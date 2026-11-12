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California

Three dead in early-morning wrong-way crash in Riverside

Three people were killed in a wrong-way driver crash on the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside early Thursday morning.
An investigation is underway after three people were killed in a wrong-way driver crash on the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside early Thursday morning near 14th Street.
(OnScene.TV)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • A driver heading eastbound on the westbound 91 Freeway is at the center of a crash early Thursday morning in Riverside that claimed three lives and is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
  • The incident log notes that one vehicle was “swerving in between cars” heading the wrong way in the second and third lanes.

Three people died in a head-on crash early Thursday morning in Riverside after a driver pulled into the wrong lane of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Incident logs show that CHP officers responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a driver heading eastbound on the westbound 91 Freeway near 14th Street.

A Riverside County spokesperson said the wrong-way driver slammed into a big rig while a third vehicle was involved. A CHP spokesperson was not made available for questions.

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The incident log notes that one vehicle was “swerving in between cars,” heading the wrong way in the second and third lanes.

Officers arrived to find a white SUV turned on its side, the big rig leaking fluid, and a damaged black sedan, according to the log. ABC 7 identified the sedan as a BMV and noted that one additional person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Traffic was immediately diverted off the freeway, with Caltrans reporting that all lanes of westbound 91 near 14th Street were closed at 4:30 a.m. due to the collision.

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Traffic in all directions reopened at 8:39 a.m.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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