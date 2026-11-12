Three dead in early-morning wrong-way crash in Riverside

An investigation is underway after three people were killed in a wrong-way driver crash on the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside early Thursday morning near 14th Street.

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Three people died in a head-on crash early Thursday morning in Riverside after a driver pulled into the wrong lane of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Incident logs show that CHP officers responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a driver heading eastbound on the westbound 91 Freeway near 14th Street.

A Riverside County spokesperson said the wrong-way driver slammed into a big rig while a third vehicle was involved. A CHP spokesperson was not made available for questions.

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The incident log notes that one vehicle was “swerving in between cars,” heading the wrong way in the second and third lanes.

Officers arrived to find a white SUV turned on its side, the big rig leaking fluid, and a damaged black sedan, according to the log. ABC 7 identified the sedan as a BMV and noted that one additional person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Traffic was immediately diverted off the freeway, with Caltrans reporting that all lanes of westbound 91 near 14th Street were closed at 4:30 a.m. due to the collision.

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