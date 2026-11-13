Massive fin whale dies after beaching in Santa Cruz

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A massive — but sick and emaciated — fin whale died Thursday after it became beached in Santa Cruz, according to city officials.

Scientists who responded to the scene said the whale was “severely emaciated and exhibited signs of long-term illness,” but officials weren’t immediately sure what caused the whale’s decline. By Friday morning, the whale had been removed from Cowell Beach and transported to a better location for scientists to conduct a necropsy to “better understand the circumstances surrounding its death,” Santa Cruz spokesperson Erika Smart said.

A team of local marine animal specialists and public safety crews spent hours trying to safely remove the whale from Cowell Beach on Thursday, which was closed for much of the day, according to a news release from the city.

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Fin whales, which are the second largest species of whale behind blue whales, are endangered after decades of commercial whaling decimated their population, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Ship strikes continue to threaten the species.

“Whales are such a magnificent part of what makes Monterey Bay special, and it’s heartbreaking to see one of these incredible animals on our shores in this condition,” Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the marine mammal experts and first responders working to manage this difficult situation with care and respect.”

The team analyzing the whale includes members of the UC Santa Cruz Long Marine Laboratory Stranding Network and the Marine Mammal Center.

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The incident was the latest sad news for beachlife in Santa Cruz County.

Earlier this week, the county announced that an E. coli outbreak forced Capitola Beach to close and over the weekend, a woman was swept out to sea.