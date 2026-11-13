Rain, dangerous surf and snow could hit Southern California. Here’s where and when storms are expected

Rain and lightning moved into SoCal Friday morning, Nov. 13, giving much of the region an overnight soaking.

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A storm series has arrived in Southern California, bringing with it rain, heavy surf and the potential for flooding in coastal communities.

The brunt of the rainfall from the first storm already arrived in Northern California and provided scattered showers to Southern California Thursday.

But the heaviest part of the storm begins Friday. Here’s what’s expected over the next several days.

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Rain and potential flooding

Forecasters say widespread rainfall is anticipated to begin late afternoon and continue into Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals can top out between a quarter-inch to an inch by Saturday.

“The rain is generally going to be on the lighter side, but we can’t rule out some heavier rain at times,” said Mike Wofford, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

Despite the lower amount of anticipated rainfall, meteorologists won’t rule out the possibility of minor flood advisories being issued over the weekend, Wofford said.

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“There is potential for moderate coastal flooding impacts at times, especially Saturday” for Los Angeles County beaches, the National Weather Service warned. “Some of these impacts may be moderate to significant beach erosion and shallow flooding of normal dry beaches and walkways.”

Dangerous, high surf and rip tides

Gusty southwest to northwest winds are expected throughout the day Friday, with sustained wind speeds around 20 mph with possible gusts of 30 to 35 mph across the inland region of Los Angeles County.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Tuesday because of two large swells, the first arrived Friday and is expected to last into Saturday and the second is due Monday, said Bryan Lewis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

“We should see ... surf heights in some of those west-facing beaches in that 8- to 12-foot range, some areas may be a little bit lower,” Lewis said. “It just kind of really depends on that orientation of that coastline there.”

Forecasters caution swimmers to be on alert for dangerous rip currents and only swim near a lifeguard, stay off rock jetties and heed the advice of local officials.

Mountain snow and blocked roads

For those looking to hit the slopes, the storm is bringing heavy snow to the eastern Sierra, particularly around Mt. Whitney north up to Aspendell, where up to a foot of snow could fall over the weekend.

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“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the weather service warned Friday. “The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.”

Cooler temperatures

It’ll feel warm during the day; however, temperatures are anticipated to drop about 10 degrees more in the evening and remain in the mid to high 60s throughout the rest of the week starting Friday.

The cooler temperatures are coming from a long-anticipated offshore pattern that is finally swinging onshore, forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office said.

Additionally, expect gusty southwest to northwest winds throughout the day Friday, with sustained wind speeds around 20 mph with possible gusts of 30 to 35 mph across the inland region of Los Angeles County.