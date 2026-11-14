Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Big scoop: Berkeley police nab man who stole $400 in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream

On November 11, officers arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with two commercial robberies.
Stolen ice cream recovered by Berkeley police after a 34-year-old Oakland man was arrested on Nov. 11 in connection with two robberies at Andronico’s Markets.
(Berkeley Police Department)
Los Angeles Times staffer Christopher Reynolds
By Christopher Reynolds
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Berkeley police arrested an Oakland man accused of stealing more than $400 in, or 44 pints of, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

The arrest came on Wednesday, police said, after a series of events that began when two men entered an Andronico’s Market on Solano Avenue, and an employee recognized one of them from a previous robbery attempt.

When employees blocked the men from leaving the store, police said, the suspects threatened one worker with a Taser or stun gun, then fled by car.

Advertisement

Then, less than 30 minutes later, police said, the same two suspects stepped into another Andronico’s Market — this one on Shattuck Avenue — and “concealed a large quantity of ice cream” in bags and tried to leave without paying. When an employee blocked their exit, one of the suspects threatened that employee with a stun gun while the other suspect punched the employee, police said. Again, the suspects fled by car.

Berkeley police used license plate-reading technology to find the suspects’ vehicle in West Oakland. When officers approached the vehicle, one suspect fled on foot and was captured after a chase, police said.

Police said they arrested a 34-year-old Kevin Richard. It’s unclear what happened to the second suspect. But the Berkeley Scanner reported that police recovered the missing ice cream in the car — $400 worth of Ben & Jerry’s — and that officers linked the suspect to a previous Andronico’s ice cream robbery six days earlier.

Advertisement

“That’s absolutely true, and it actually happens quite often,” said Adronico’s employee Nicholas Del Bosco.

“It’s not about flavor, just about profit,” Del Bosco said, adding that grocery thieves typically sell what they take almost immediately.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris

    William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map

    It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

  • Boiling Point S2

    AI Bots Are Lobbying Against Clean Energy

    On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement