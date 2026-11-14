Juvenile in custody after gunfire at Ontario mall sent customers fleeing in panic

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Police say they have a male juvenile in custody in connection with a non-injury shooting at the Ontario Mills mall Friday night.

Gunfire erupted in the mall near a Dave & Buster’s restaurant just after 7 p.m., but nobody was hit, police said.

Video shows people running through the mall in a panic. The mall is open for business again. Ontario Police Department Cpl. Bill Lee said the cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Advertisement

In April, a man was charged with felony arson after multiple fires were set in stores at the mall.