San Dimas gunshot victims identified in possible double homicide

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Authorities have identified the victims of an apparent double homicide whose bodies were discovered Friday at a San Dimas mobile home park.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Cheryl Caliendo, 70, and Damien Jones, 51, were found dead inside their home in the 1600 block of Covina Boulevard just after 10 a.m. Friday.

The department said both had been shot. The location, the San Dimas Royal Mobile Homes, is advertised as a community for people 55 and older.

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A male resident of the mobile home park told deputies that he discovered Caliendo and Jones unresponsive inside the San Dimas location. The investigation by homicide detectives is ongoing.

