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San Dimas gunshot victims identified in possible double homicide

A roll of police tape is left on the windshield of Los Angeles County sheriff's car in Whittier, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard
By Christopher Goffard
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Authorities have identified the victims of an apparent double homicide whose bodies were discovered Friday at a San Dimas mobile home park.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Cheryl Caliendo, 70, and Damien Jones, 51, were found dead inside their home in the 1600 block of Covina Boulevard just after 10 a.m. Friday.

The department said both had been shot. The location, the San Dimas Royal Mobile Homes, is advertised as a community for people 55 and older.

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A male resident of the mobile home park told deputies that he discovered Caliendo and Jones unresponsive inside the San Dimas location. The investigation by homicide detectives is ongoing.

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Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

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