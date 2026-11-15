Billy Evans of ‘You Can See Everything’ addresses Amanda Seyfried beef in CBS interview

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her boyfriend, Billy Evans, leave a hearing in San José in March 2023.

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Billy Evans, the longtime partner of convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, says he was glad “You Can See Everything” filming included Amanda Seyfried and addresses his villainous portrayal in his first televised interview since the popular documentary’s release.

Nearly a month after the A24 documentary was released, a muted Evans, 34, gave his first interview on CBS’ “Sunday Morning.”

When asked about Seyfried’s role in the documentary, Evans said he was “really glad that they included her because it shows what a difference there is between the real thing.”

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“And how eager she was to play a character,” he added.

Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim brought on the actor who portrayed Holmes in Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” after realizing how the series impacted the people in Holmes’ life, especially her parents, according to Rolling Stone.

Seyfried — who quickly agreed to be part of the film under the impression she was needed for advice and research — told Rolling Stone after seeing the footage Fielder and Oppenheim filmed while the pair temporarily lived with Holmes and Evans, she became narrowly focused on her need to meet Evans.

“We all had this need to understand who was pulling the strings,” she told Rolling Stone. “What he was doing and how he was in the footage that I saw, how you guys were interacting — it felt yucky to me.”

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On camera, Fielder and Seyfried met Evans and his children at their home. What ensued was a heated exchange between Seyfried and Evans that marked one of the most unforgettable moments of the documentary.

Over dinner, Evans insulted Seyfried’s acting and the two quarreled over the actor’s criticisms of Charlie Kirk shortly after the right-wing influencer was killed in 2025 while speaking at an event in Utah.

Seyfried told Rolling Stone that the argument didn’t necessitate Evans’ “aggressiveness.” She described her perception of Evans’ attitude toward her as disrespectful, and felt that he was also disrespectful to his long-time partner.

“I don’t like the way he’s using this human being, his wife — the person he says he’s ‘building monuments of love’ to — as a tool,” she said. “Maybe he does respect her, but he’s behaving like he does not respect her.”

On CBS Sunday Morning, Evans is asked about his opinion of Seyfried’s acting or the actor as a person.

“I’m going to do my best not to speak poorly about other people right now, because I’ve had a lot of people do that about me recently and I know how it feels,” Evans said.

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The 34-year-old Evans comes from a wealthy San Diego hotel family, is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and famously stood by Holmes when her blood-testing start-up Theranos collapsed, followed by her conviction for defrauding investors in 2022.

Holmes is serving an 11-year federal prison sentence in Texas, and her partner is raising their two children while pursuing a new biotech venture of his own.

During the interview, Evans said his goal with the documentary was to have people “see Elizabeth.”

“And when I watch that movie I see the person that I love and exactly who she is,” he said.

Teary-eyed, Evans said he and their children visit Holmes in federal prison every week. He said their daughter’s first steps occurred during a visit.

“I’m deeply passionate about my family and about the work that I do,” he said. “But no, I’m not some controlling monster who’s leveraging his wife for insert whatever anybody is saying. No, I’m not those things.”

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Viewers of the A24 documentary unanimously walked away from the film dubbing Evans as the villain. In response, Evans said, “It’s super painful, but me being angry about it doesn’t help change it.”

When it comes to the uncomfortable scene of Evans showering nude, Evans told CBS he knew they were filming him.

“We would film 16 hours a day — like all sorts of things were filmed with assurances made ... I was just as surprised as the rest of the country to have my whole body on camera for the world to see,” he said.

A24 told CBS everything was filmed with consent.

Times staff writer Josh Rottenberg contributed to this report.