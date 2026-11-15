Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

‘Vibes remain high’ despite massive waves at California’s famed oceanside Taco Bell

A taco bell right by the Pacific Ocean
California’s most famous seaside fast-food restaurant, the Pacifica Taco Bell Cantina, managed to survive the Saturday and Sunday’s high tides.
(Google Maps)
Jack Flemming, stands for a portrait on Thursday, July 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. (Patrick T. Fallon/ For The Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Flemming
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

As monster waves battered the California coast over the weekend, concern swelled over the fate of the state’s most iconic fast-food joint: the Pacifica Taco Bell Cantina.

But the beloved restaurant — declared “the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world” thanks to its oceanfront location on Pacifica State Beach — seems to be just fine.

On Saturday, waves reaching heights of 25-30 feet pounded Pacifica, prompting a high surf warning, but the Taco Bell stayed open. Social media videos showed patrons sipping beers on the restaurant’s waterfront deck while the tide lapped below.

Advertisement

On social media, one user called for a National Guard dispatch to the cantina. Another requested prayers.

A San Francisco Chronicle reporter posted a “proof of life” video from the location, while an X user said that “vibes…remain high despite the waves closing nearby parking lots.

High tides are a regular occurrence at the coastal location, which serves standard Taco Bell fare alongside alcoholic drinks such as spiked slushies and margaritas. In 2024, the general manager told The Times that the tide can reach under the building all the way into the parking lot.

Advertisement

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers real estate for the Los Angeles Times. He was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris

    William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map

    It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

  • Boiling Point S2

    AI Bots Are Lobbying Against Clean Energy

    On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement