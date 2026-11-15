‘Vibes remain high’ despite massive waves at California’s famed oceanside Taco Bell

California’s most famous seaside fast-food restaurant, the Pacifica Taco Bell Cantina, managed to survive the Saturday and Sunday’s high tides.

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As monster waves battered the California coast over the weekend, concern swelled over the fate of the state’s most iconic fast-food joint: the Pacifica Taco Bell Cantina.

But the beloved restaurant — declared “the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world” thanks to its oceanfront location on Pacifica State Beach — seems to be just fine.

On Saturday, waves reaching heights of 25-30 feet pounded Pacifica , prompting a high surf warning, but the Taco Bell stayed open. Social media videos showed patrons sipping beers on the restaurant’s waterfront deck while the tide lapped below.

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On social media, one user called for a National Guard dispatch to the cantina. Another requested prayers .

A San Francisco Chronicle reporter posted a “proof of life” video from the location, while an X user said that “vibes…remain high despite the waves closing nearby parking lots.

High tides are a regular occurrence at the coastal location, which serves standard Taco Bell fare alongside alcoholic drinks such as spiked slushies and margaritas. In 2024, the general manager told The Times that the tide can reach under the building all the way into the parking lot.