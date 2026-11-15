Human remains found near Altadena home, homicide detectives say

Human remains were found near an Altadena home in the 3500 block of Glenrose Ave.

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Detectives are investigating human remains found in Altadena, though many details surrounding the probe remain unanswered.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said deputies from the Altadena station responded to the 3500 block of Glenrose Avenue on Friday, in an area near the Eaton fire burn scar.

An Altadena resident discovered the remains behind their home near Chaney Trail.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains were human.

Deputies and homicide bureau investigators did not locate any additional remains in the immediate area surrounding the site where the original remains were found, according to sheriff’s officials.

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Last week, homicide bureau investigators said they plan to return to the site along with members of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s special operations response team to conduct an additional search of the area once weather permits.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.