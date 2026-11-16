A $470,000 machine was supposed to detect pesticides in legal weed. Labs say it failed badly

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A machine designed to detect toxic chemicals in cannabis didn’t work properly, potentially exposing legal weed smokers in California to harmful pesticides, according to lab operators who purchased it.

The QSight, made by PerkinElmer Health Sciences Inc., hit the market in 2018, after California legalized recreational weed and the cannabis economy began to boom.

At one point, 21 private labs — nearly 1 out of every 3 seeking licenses to test cannabis products before they were sold in California — bought QSights for as much as $470,000 each. PerkinElmer claimed the machine could sufficiently detect every harmful pesticide listed in state screening requirements, faster and with greater sensitivity than other methods that require more than one machine.

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Many of those labs have since sued PerkinElmer, complaining of the QSight’s failure to reliably detect pesticides such as captan, chlorfenapyr and chlordane, which can cause cancer and nervous system damage.

The extent of public exposure is unknown, but given the size of the California cannabis market and the labs involved, it is potentially very large, former lab operators say.

Executives from at least six labs have asked the California attorney general to open a criminal investigation into PerkinElmer and have also appealed to the state Department of Cannabis Control, which regulates weed labs.

The DCC denied requests for records related to problems with the QSight, claiming they were exempt from public release. The Times obtained copies of complaint letters independently.

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“Where allegations concern an equipment manufacturer or other conduct outside DCC’s direct regulatory jurisdiction, DCC coordinates with appropriate state partners,” the agency said in a written response.

California For Subscribers California’s losing quest for clean weed The weed supply is policed by an under-resourced state agency that can do much better in enforcing laws and inspecting California’s more than 2,500 licensed cultivators, according to local regulators, cannabis labs and law enforcement officials.

State regulators were aware of problems with the QSight as early as 2018, correspondence between labs and PerkinElmer made public in lawsuits shows. PerkinElmer sought to quell the concerns, including by seeking face-to-face meetings with cannabis regulators, according to corporate emails and public lobbyist expenditure reports.

All but one of the California labs that bought the QSight have gone out of business or switched to other equipment. PerkinElmer contends there was nothing wrong with the machine. Any problems, the company maintains, were caused by the labs using the sensitive instruments.

“Regrettably, some labs were not able to operate successfully in the competitive California market and are now trying to blame PerkinElmer for their own failure,” the Connecticut-based company said in a statement through a New York communications publicist. “There is no evidence that PerkinElmer instruments were unable to detect chlordane or other pesticides in commercial cannabis samples.”

Chlordane, a termite killer banned in 1988 because of its link to cancer, remains a persistent threat because of its presence in older homes and building materials. Chlorfenapyr and captan remain in commercial agricultural use but are illegal to apply to cannabis.

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In interviews with The Times and in lawsuit filings, more than 40 labs nationwide allege that the QSight did not work as advertised, complaining of frequent breakdowns and testing methods that failed. They also claim the QSight could not handle real world challenges, such as the complex makeup of chlordane as it exists in the environment, versus the simple form in laboratories.

Several said the QSight put them out of business.

“I just kept getting consultants, I kept studying, I had my son, he tried. And I tried. We just tried, tried, tried,” said Doug Scott, an agricultural chemist and winery owner who in 2017 tried to launch American Biotech Testing. The company never opened. Before giving up in 2021, Scott, who has sued PerkinElmer, estimates he lost $3 million.

In one of the lawsuits, an Orange County judge ruled in April that PerkinElmer “fraudulently concealed material facts and misled” its customers.

Also in Orange County, a jury this month upheld claims by the Think20 lab that PerkinElmer knew it was making false or misleading claims about the cannabis testing equipment it sold. The jury found that those claims were made “recklessly and without regard for its truth” but did not award damages, deciding that Think20 failed to prove financial harm.

PerkinElmer told the court it would file a motion to set aside the judgment.

Santa Ana lab Excelbis, one of the first to sue and settle with PerkinElmer, alleged in court filings that it spent six months attempting to produce reliable pesticide results on the QSight and other machines before giving up and buying other equipment. It calculated its expenses and lost business at $3.2 million. Terms of its settlement with PerkinElmer are not public.

Other cannabis labs alleged that PerkinElmer tried to convince them that their own lab workers were at fault, for example blaming an employee for supposedly mixing the wrong dilution.

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“They were gaslighting us, telling you it’s your fault, it’s your fault,” said Jeff Gray, CEO of SC Laboratories California.

In 2020, during the pandemic, PerkinElmer partnered with California on COVID testing. The project was beset with problems that undermined the accuracy of tests, yet PerkinElmer received a $1.7-billion no-bid contract, state reports show.