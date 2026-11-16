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A federal judge on Monday refused to halt a recent ruling he issued that found Los Angeles’ top federal prosecutor is serving unlawfully, clearing the way for Bill Essayli to be removed from his role overseeing two criminal cases next week.

Senior U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright’s previous order, handed down in October, found Essayli is acting improperly as a “de facto” United States attorney. The order — set to take effect next Monday unless a higher court intervenes — says Essayli, who has been operating under the title of “first assistant U.S. attorney,” can no longer participate in or supervise two criminal prosecutions that led to the challenge against him, although it potentially affects many other cases.

In his ruling, Seabright said the government failed “to identify any specific harm it is likely to suffer” once the order takes effect. He also said that the government’s appeal to the 9th Circuit had “a low likelihood of success.”

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In a court filing last week, the Justice Department said the legal issue “potentially affects 5,000 cases in the largest district in the country.” Seabright said that “bald assertion” was made “absent any support or explanation.”

Laurie Levenson, a professor of law at Loyola Law School and a former federal prosecutor, said Seabright’s ruling could open the door to other challenges to Essayli’s authority.

“There’s no downside in every lawyer saying that Essayli was not properly appointed and therefore he should not be able to sign off or supervise my case,” Levenson said. “The question is, what risk does the Department of Justice want to take, that they’re leaving in place somebody that the court has already found was not properly appointed and therefore should not be supervising cases?”

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The U.S. attorney’s office in L.A. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Essayli previously said the matter “will be decided by the Supreme Court.”

Seabright, of Hawaii, was brought in to oversee motions seeking to disqualify Essayli after federal judges in Los Angeles were recused. His ruling follows a string of challenges nationwide to President Trump’s tactics for installing loyalists who wield the power to bring criminal charges and sue on the government’s behalf.

A former Republican member of the California Assembly from Riverside, Essayli has used his position to pursue criminal charges against protesters, activists and immigrants while dropping cases involving administration allies and supporting lawsuits challenging transgender and environmental policies in California. Recently, the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A. has taken aim at California officials over alleged voter fraud, seeking to have thousands of ballots set aside before the Nov. 3 election.

The top prosecutors in charge of U.S. attorney’s offices are supposed to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, but the Trump administration has circumvented the normal process in order to allow Essayli and others to remain on the job without ever facing a vote.

Essayli was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney in April 2025. Around the time he hit that role’s 120-day limit, he resigned and then-Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi appointed him as a special attorney and designated him first assistant.

Seabright ruled last year that Essayli was not lawfully serving as acting U.S. attorney. But the judge allowed him to keep supervising the prosecutions in his other roles. A subsequent 9th Circuit ruling, which stemmed from a challenge over the leadership of the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada, prompted Seabright to reconsider.

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The appellate court ruling rejected a similar arrangement for Sigal Chattah, who was Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada. The panel of 9th Circuit judges ruled that the Department of Justice cannot keep an official who has not been confirmed by the Senate in charge of a U.S. attorney’s office simply by giving that person a different title and the full powers of the job.

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Nevada decision, arguing that federal law allows the attorney general to delegate a vacant office’s powers and install a new first assistant as its acting leader. The Supreme Court has not said whether it will take up the case.