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Young boy seriously injured in fall from second-floor window in Boyle Heights, police say

Google street view of a building located at the intersection of South Boyle Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.
Google street view of a building located at the intersection of South Boyle Avenue and Whittier Boulevard. An investigation is underway after a young boy was rushed to the hospital on Nov. 15 after reportedly falling from a second-story apartment window in Boyle Heights, near the intersection of South Boyle Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.
(Google street view)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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A young boy, around the age of 5 or 6, was seriously injured when he fell out of a second-floor window Sunday afternoon in Boyle Heights, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was transported to the hospital, but and as of Monday morning, he was listed in stable condition, according to LAPD spokesperson Officer Charles Miller.

The boy fell from the window around 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Boyle Avenue, Miller said.

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Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances around the child’s fall.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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