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California

California sues OpenAI, alleges it endangered the public by building AI without safeguards

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman speaks at an event in San Francisco.
(Heather Diehl / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:Kevin Rector, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Visiting Tarbell fellow Nilesh Christopher
By Kevin Rector and Nilesh Christopher
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California sued OpenAI on Monday, alleging it failed to rein in powerful, potentially dangerous artificial intelligence technology.

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s office said the San Francisco-based company behind ChatGPT “misled and endangered the public by knowingly developing and testing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models without the safeguards and monitoring necessary to adequately protect the public.”

Bonta’s office alleged that an AI attack in July — in which OpenAI models broke out of an offline space, connected to the internet and hacked into Hugging Face, a rival AI company — was “entirely foreseeable in light of OpenAI’s choice to test models it knew to be dangerous in a flawed and exploitable testing environment without proper oversight.”

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OpenAI has previously raised its own concerns about the July attack — calling it a “warning shot” — and pledged to invest in and prioritize additional safety measures.

Bonta’s office said the company’s “disregard for the public safety” created a “public nuisance creating risk to public safety,” in violation of a law prohibiting businesses from engaging in “unfair” or “fraudulent” practices.

“While narratives about the Hugging Face attack have evoked science fiction fantasies of rogue AI systems run amok, let me be clear: the Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability,” Bonta said.

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The lawsuit directly challenges a rapidly growing industry that has been a massive economic boon to the state. An August report found that in 2026 California attracted $366 billion in industry-related venture capital—about 90% of all venture capital in the U.S., and three times more than every other state combined.

The funding—half of it linked to just two companies, Anthropic and OpenAI—helped the state move from a multi-billion-dollar fiscal deficit to a multi-billion-dollar surplus, according to budget projections.

The lawsuit also follows a public reckoning in recent months over claims from industry insiders that AI technology is developing too rapidly and poses an existential threat to human society.

OpenAI has suggested in the past that one of the better ways to ensure AI is safe is to release it broadly.

CEO Sam Altman and Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki once wrote on their company’s website that its “first commitment is to build AI in service of humanity,” and in a way that empowers “people broadly,” not just a concentrated few.

“We believe the safer future is one where power is broadly distributed, so more of the world can participate in building a resilience ecosystem,” they wrote. It goes on to say that “AI resilience refers to the collective organizations, systems, and individuals that society could put in place to anticipate, withstand, adapt to, and rapidly recover from AI-driven disruptions.”

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They compare building AI safeguards to making automobiles safer by improving road infrastructure and enforcing seat belt and traffic laws. “The goal wasn’t to stop people from driving — it was to make a powerful technology resilient enough for widespread use,” they wrote.

The company called the Hugging Face attack a “warning shot” for the world and “evidence that, without proper safeguards, highly capable AI agents are now able to work around technical controls, collaborate through unapproved channels, and take dangerous actions that no human directed.”

It said that, in response, it was “strengthening” its own safeguards—including more robust controls on agents and “more isolated” environments for them to be tested in—and “investing significantly more” resources to allow it to “more quickly intervene on misaligned behavior” in the future.

Bonta announced a formal investigation into the Hugging Face attack and served the company with an investigative subpoena in September — part of a broader probe of mounting cybersecurity incidents involving OpenAI, Bonta’s office said.

On Monday, his office said such attacks “may just be the tip of the iceberg,” but the scope of the problem isn’t fully known because OpenAI hasn’t answered “detailed questions” it has put to the company about them.

Bonta’s office said it is encouraging “anyone with information relevant to this case” to contact it at oag.ca.gov/report.

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Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a state and national politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times who has also written extensively about police and crime, courts and legal issues and the LGBTQ+ community. Rector has won multiple national awards, including as part of a Baltimore Sun team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting.

Nilesh Christopher

Nilesh Christopher is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on how artificial intelligence empowers, harms and reshapes communities. He first joined The Times in 2025 through support of the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism.

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