A screenshot of an apparent explosion at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Santa Clarita Valley.

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A thick plume of smoke near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill prompted evacuations Monday.

A reported explosion at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday afternoon prompted officials to issue an evacuation advisory for nearby communities. The landfill is in unincorporated Santa Clarita Valley.

The incident was reported at 4:04 p.m., said Lt. Brendan Kinsella of the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station.

Inspector Jonathan Torres, a spokesperson with the L.A. County Fire Department, said six landfill workers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after a “release of gas” at the landfill. The gas release happened as crews were conducting routine digging and hit a deposit, Torres said.

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The Fire Department sent a hazmat team to the site. Torres said the situation is “now deemed static” and does not pose health risks, according to the Fire Department’s testing.

Torres said he could not immediately confirm whether there was an explosion. He said a fire captain was en route to the scene.

The city of Santa Clarita said in a statement around 4:30 p.m. that the county Fire Department was responding to an incident near Henry Mayo Drive and Highway 126.

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“Thick black smoke is visible in the area,” read the city’s statement.

The city said evacuation advisories were issued for the following zones: CAS-VALVERDE-A, CAS-HASLEY, and CAS-HILLCREST, CAS-CAMBRIDGE, CAS-INDUSTRY.

“Residents in these areas should be prepared to evacuate if instructed by authorities. This is a warning, not an evacuation order,” the statement read.

As of 6 p.m., the South Coast Air Quality Management District had not issued an air quality advisory.