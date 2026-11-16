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The man accused of driving a minivan into a group of food vendors outside a North Hollywood Metro station while under the influence, killing three, appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Ihor Demianenko’s arraignment was rescheduled to Dec. 16. Demianenko, who appeared in a jail vest in the Van Nuys Courthouse West and was aided by a Russian interpreter, has been charged with three counts of murder and two counts of driving under the influence, including one alleging that he caused great bodily injury.

The women who died in the crash were Francesca Krystine Esker, 39; Teodora De Jesus Villalobos, 57; and Maria Angelica Peck, 73, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. All were longtime street vendors who had been feeding Metro line commuters for years when Demianenko allegedly plowed into them on Tuesday. Two other people were seriously injured.

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Demianenko, 61, of Valley Village faces life in prison if convicted as charged.