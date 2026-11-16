First a death, then hoax threats. Attendance plunged after Franklin High tragedy, data reveal

A vigil at Franklin High School for Xavier Nungaray-Martinez, who died after plunging over a fourth-floor railing on Sept. 30.

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After a student’s on-campus death, attendance at Franklin High School declined sharply — with nearly two-thirds of students staying home — then declined again after two false alarms, underscoring the trauma that students and families are working through, newly released data reveal.

In a separate development, family members of the 17-year-old student who died announced through attorneys have filed claims for damages, which is typically a precursor to a lawsuit, against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

On Sept. 30, Xavier Nungaray-Martinez was repeatedly hit in a classroom by another student before running out the door, then plunging over a fourth-floor railing as it appeared that the student who hit him was rapidly approaching. All of that was captured on cellphone video that has circulated widely but does not capture the entire sequence of events.

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The day of Xavier’s death, the head count at Franklin High was 1,010, with about 92% of students attending. The next day, 407 students came to school, for an attendance rate of about 37%. The following day, it was 399 students.

The third day out, Monday Oct. 5, attendance had mostly recovered, with 987 students, or about 91%, present.

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But the space to breathe did not last.

California No ‘back to normal’ at Franklin High as campus grapples with trauma after student’s death Family members of Xavier Nungaray-Martinez, a Franklin High student who died after a fall, challenged the finding that he died by suicide, joining other LAUSD families in a call for the return of school police and stronger anti-bullying measures.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, a student reported that another student said he had a gun, according to district sources. That same day, an anonymous threatening call came in, which was determined to be a hoax. The school, located in Highland Park, went on lockdown that morning until administrators determined there was no danger.

Early the next day came another scare, this time due to rumors of a mass shooting threat, which police determined was not credible.

Each time, Principal Marine Davtyan sent a message to parents’ phones and computers stating that the threat had been checked out and no danger was found.

On Oct. 9, attendance crashed again, with 447 students, or about 41%, coming to school.

The district released the attendance data 25 days after The Times submitted a public records request. The Times also has requested incident reports or report summaries related to Franklin High, but the district has refused to provide this information.

L.A. Unified Supt. Andrés E. Chait said the attendance numbers do not surprise him.

“What happened at Franklin was a uniquely horrible tragedy, but when we have had hoax calls, you do see a significant decline in attendance the following day, maybe for a couple of days,” he said. “Our role, obviously, is to reaffirm for our community that we’re doing everything possible to make sure schools are safe, that we have mental health resources on campus for our families, and most specifically for our students.”

A deeper look at the sad state of Latino youth mental health After the recent deaths of two young Latino men by suicide, youth mental health care professionals reflect on the ongoing mental health crisis happening among Latino children and adolescents.

Since Xavier’s death, at least three vigils have been held just outside campus.

Some students and parents have raised concerns about bullying, while others said bullying was rare or no worse than at other high schools.

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In the days that followed, the district stationed school police outside campus and brought in counselors. In interviews, parents said more counseling was needed on a permanent basis. Some parents also called for a permanent police presence, including Gabriela Salgado, the mother of two middle schoolers enrolled in a Spanish-immersion program at the high school.

California LAUSD parents demand return of school police as Franklin High mourns student LAUSD parents called for school police to return to campuses after the death of Franklin High student Xavier Nungaray-Martinez. Concerns over bullying and student safety are rising.

Salgado spoke of too-frequent alerts about fights and medical emergencies, which, she said, have decreased in recent weeks.

Uneasiness lingers, she said, and her two sons have been reluctant to go to school. She considered transferring them but concluded that another campus could present similar risks, and they would be farther from home.

It’s not unusual for a school’s enrollment to fluctuate somewhat over the course of an academic year, and Franklin High is four students smaller than before Xavier’s death.

Besides a school police patrol, Salgado wants the district to add more cameras and metal detectors to the Franklin campus.

“I expected significant change because of what happened, but unfortunately, no, it’s not been like that,” she said.

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However, the district does not allow metal detectors. And school board policy does not allow school police on campus except to make an arrest, gather evidence or manage an active emergency. Budget constraints limit the number of counselors and unarmed supervision aides.

“I hate to align this back to funding, but there’s an alignment there,” Chait said.

“A kid can’t learn if they’re carrying trauma,” he said. “A kid can’t learn if they’re worried about what’s going on at home. A kid can’t learn if they’re worried about getting home. So we have a responsibility to provide all those services, but those come at a cost.”

After Xavier’s death, besides bringing in counselors, the district provided “talking points for all of our teachers on how to engage with kids,” Chait said, as well as substitutes for teachers who needed a break.

Since then, the district has dialed back to an on-call model for additional mental health counseling, Chait said.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released virtually no information about its ongoing investigation into Xavier’s death, saying it is looking into allegations that “bullying may have contributed.” No arrests have been made.

The county medical examiner’s office ruled that Xavier died by suicide, a conclusion that family members have contested.