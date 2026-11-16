The L.A. mayor’s race is over. Now the scramble is on for elected L.A. County executive

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Thought election season was over? Think again. Nithya Raman may have been elected the next mayor of Los Angeles, but the race is just beginning for an even bigger job, encompassing all of Los Angeles County.

In 2028, voters will elect the first L.A. County executive, who will have many mayor-like powers and sit atop a government with a $54-billion budget and 110,000 employees. The new executive will oversee a realm of nearly 10 million people, more than all but 10 states.

“It will be the most powerful local government job in California and will probably be one of the top local jobs in the United States,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, a former county supervisor who is director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School for Public Affairs. Whoever fills the post, he added, “will be held accountable for how the county operates — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

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The race kicked off last week, when L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath filed the paperwork to become the first candidate to enter the race. The question of who else may run — from elected officials to business and civic leaders — is generating speculation and rippling through text chains across the region.

Eric Garcetti in 2020, when he was L.A. mayor. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Horvath’s entry was no surprise, as she was one of the key advocates for Measure G, the 2024 ballot measure that created the elected county executive. She has already set up a slick new homepage and lined up endorsements from local unions for carpenters, operating engineers, plumbers and fitters, and county firefighters.

In an interview, she said her goal is to build a diverse coalition of support among workers across the county, a formula familiar to backers of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Raman, whom Horvath endorsed.

“The people of Los Angeles County who want to see the county work differently for them are with us,” Horvath said. “People who will be building the homes that we need, people who will be preventing the next fires, and keeping our communities safe when the fires do hit, are with us.”

Whom might she face on the ballot? One name often mentioned is Eric Garcetti, who finished his second term as L.A. mayor in 2022, and then served as the U.S. ambassador to India.

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Garcetti has high name ID, political observers note, and in past campaigns had the backing of numerous labor unions and business groups. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson this summer. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson is considered another potential candidate. Although not as well known as some others, he is well-regarded by political observers and captured a bevy of prominent endorsements in his recent reelection campaign.

“It’s very early,” Richardson said when asked about his interest in the county position. “Right now, my focus is being the best damn mayor I can be for the second-largest city in L.A. County. It’s my priority.”

He did, however, mention some of his achievements, including his past role chairing the L.A. County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency, and his upcoming post as chair of the California Big City Mayors Coalition.

The kind of experience that he has, Richardson said, is the kind the county executive should have.

“Having experience bringing people together through a spirit of service, and not necessarily just an accumulation of power, I think is incredibly important in this conversation,” he said.

Developer and formal mayoral candidate Rick Caruso in September. (David Butow/For the Times)

Other names heard include Rick Caruso, the billionaire developer and civic leader who lost a self-funded 2022 bid for Los Angeles mayor to Karen Bass. Caruso was frequently discussed as both a candidate for mayor and California governor this year. He ultimately passed on both.

Through a spokesperson, Caruso declined to comment on a potential county executive campaign.

The prominence of the position, and the fact that it lacks term limits and would pay nearly a half-million dollars a year (not including benefits), could tempt a wide array of elected officials, political analysts noted, including state legislators, members of Congress and local officeholders looking for their next perch.

That could include Janice Hahn, Horvath’s colleague on the Board of Supervisors. Hahn, who will be termed out in 2028, and whose past roles include serving in Congress and on the L.A. City Council, hasn’t ruled out a run.

“This is going to be the most powerful office in the state, aside from the Governor, with enormous opportunity to shape L.A. County’s future for the better,” she said in a statement. “Who wouldn’t be looking at it? But I am also looking at retirement with as much enthusiasm.”

Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson in the City Council chambers last week. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson acknowledged that people have approached him about the upcoming position, though he said that given all the work and change happening in the city, “I’m really squarely focused on the job I have.”

Still, Harris-Dawson, who will be termed out in 2028 after 12 years on the council, also wasn’t ruling anything out.

“I’m going to be taking a hard look at everybody who raises their hand, to see, what’s your relationship to low-income communities? Where have you been when there have been struggles among working families, foster-care families, system-involved families?” he said in an interview. “Whether or not I weigh in, that’s what I’m going to be looking for in this office.”

Several observers also advised keeping an eye on Los Angeles Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who won her third and final council term this year. Her office didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Miguel Santana is another oft-mentioned potential candidate who is president and chief executive of the California Community Foundation, and whose resume includes serving as L.A.’s city administrative officer and deputy CEO of L.A. County. But he says he has no plans to run.

“I am very happy at the California Community Foundation. I’m at the place where the universe is asking me to be,” Santana said.

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The new position will replace a county CEO who reports to the five-member Board of Supervisors, which will expand to nine members in 2032 under Measure G. Yaroslavsky said one important aspect of the role will be public accountability — county voters will have a better sense of who is responsible for decisions affecting their lives.

“When you have five people who are in charge, then really nobody is in charge,” Yaroslavsky said.

Sara Sadhwani, an associate professor of politics at Pomona College and the chair pro tem of the Governance Reform Task Force, which is advising the county on how to implement Measure G reforms, said the new position will allow county government to operate with checks and balances, similar to those in state and federal governments.

The job also carries responsibilities commonly wielded by mayors. The Measure G website notes that the executive will be able to appoint and fire heads of the county’s 39 departments, and will develop and submit the annual budget.

Sadhwani, who oversaw a 75-page report on the coming position that was prepared by Harvard University students, said that a model similar to what L.A. County will adopt is utilized in places including Miami-Dade County, Fla., and King County, Wash.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger at a recent board meeting. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

But even as plans move forward, there is disapproval from some county leaders. At an Oct. 20 Board of Supervisors meeting where Measure G reforms were discussed, Supervisor Kathryn Barger made waves by pledging not to run for executive and calling on her colleagues on the board to do the same; Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis quickly made similar pledges.

Last week, hours after Horvath announced her candidacy, Barger’s office released a strongly worded news release saying that “campaigning for the new County Executive position is premature when serious questions remain about whether the office itself is constitutional.”

Barger said her concerns about the position are bolstered by a recent letter from attorney Stephen Larson, a former U.S. district judge in California’s Central District, contending that the measure enumerated powers — such as to veto the board’s motions — to the county executive that exceed what is permissible under California’s Constitution.

Barger said she thinks the Board of Supervisors should retain its legislative functions and the CEO should lead the county’s executive branch. She added that she believes the supervisors “rushed through” consideration of Measure G, contributing to her criticism of it and how it would negatively affect county government.

“I want to get this right,” Barger said in an interview. “My greatest fear is we get it wrong, and we end up in a situation where we’re challenged in court, everything’s dismantled, all for naught.”

Challenges of running

Veteran campaign strategist Rick Taylor credited Horvath for getting in early, allowing her to begin fundraising and trying to connect with county residents — including the 8 million who don’t reside in her 3rd District, which includes the San Fernando Valley and Westside.

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“You’re going to have to appeal to every extreme that you can imagine,” Taylor said. “L.A. County, even though we’re a Democratic county, we still have a lot of diversity here, and whoever is running for that office is going to have to be able to have a message that is consistent, that can work in the San Gabriel Valley and in Brentwood.”

Jeff Millman, a top strategist for Raman’s mayoral campaign, noted that there are key differences in the city and county electorate. The region is overwhelmingly blue, he noted, but not to the degree of the voter base that just ushered Raman into office.

“L.A. County is very Democratic, but it is less progressive compared to the city of Los Angeles,” he said.