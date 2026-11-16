California Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas follow the casket of labor leader Dolores Huerta into the Capitol in Sacramento.

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Labor and political leaders honored Dolores Huerta, a civil rights leader and lioness of the farmworker and broader labor movements, inside the state Capitol on Monday during a memorial reserved for only the most revered Californians.

Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers union, died last month at age 96. Members of her family and hundreds of mourners gathered beneath vibrant autumn leaves at Crocker Park in Sacramento to pay tribute to Huerta and escort her casket to the state Capitol, where she lay in honor Monday afternoon.

In a ceremony before the march, Huerta’s life and legacy of organizing were honored in speeches, songs and Indigenous blessings and chants.

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“She was a gem — gema,” a singer of an all-women mariachi band said before the group, clad in colorful beaded skirts, performed the Javier Solís song of the same name.

Leaders of labor unions representing farmworkers, nurses, construction laborers and workers in other backbreaking industries remembered Huerta’s lifelong efforts to lift up all workers, especially women and immigrants.

“Dolores understood that change doesn’t happen because powerful people decide to give something away. It happens when ordinary people organize, find their collective voice, and demand better,” said Margarita Berta-Ávila, president of the California Faculty Assn. “She believed women should never have to wait for permission to lead.”

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Several labor leaders recalled times when Huerta personally joined their fights for better wages and working conditions. Even in her later years, Huerta braved extreme weather conditions and arrest to show solidarity with working people through pickets and civil disobedience.

“In 2004, casino workers in Agua Caliente, they had no rights to organize,” said Ada Briceño, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, a union for hospitality workers. “They were punished for speaking Spanish. So 25 of us sat down in the street to block traffic, and she sat in the middle, and she was 74 years old, cross-legged on the burning pavement, singing ‘We shall overcome.’ We were arrested together that unforgettable day.”

As the sun broke through clouds, Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra said the unexpectedly dry weather must have been sent by Huerta.

“It was predicted to have nothing but a sheet of rain over this whole entire week,” Becerra said to mourners at Crocker Park. “She is sending us the rays of sun. She is always there.”

Huerta is the first civilian and the first woman to lie in honor at the state Capitol, a rare distinction offered only nine other times in state history for deceased elected officials.

“It is among the highest honors the state can bestow, reserved for those whose lives have profoundly shaped its history, and whose legacy shall endure for generations to come,” Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said during a second private ceremony inside the rotunda. “Few have shaped that history more profoundly than Dolores Clara Huerta.”

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The memorial came more than 60 years after Huerta helped lead striking farmworkers in a march from Delano to Sacramento to demand higher pay, safer working conditions and official recognition of their unions.

Huerta co-founded UFW with César Chávez, whose own legacy was tarnished earlier this year by allegations that he sexually abused underage girls in the 1970s. After keeping silent for decades, Huerta acknowledged that Chávez raped her during their union’s early years.

Chávez was not mentioned during the ceremonies.

Her memorial was also attended by Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and more than a dozen other elected officials.

“This morning, Californians march beside her into this Capitol one last time as we honor one of the towering figures of our time,” Limón said. “We make her the solemn promise: The march goes on.”

Nearly every speaker echoed the phrase Huerta made famous decades earlier: Sí, se puede; yes, it can be done.

“In Phoenix in 1972, fighting a law that meant to crush farm workers, she was told that aquí in Arizona, no se puede,” Briceño said. “Dolores answered with the words that we still answer today: sí se puede.”

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Limón, who is acting governor while Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling out of state, ordered flags at the Capitol lowered to half-staff in honor of Huerta.

Additional memorials for Huerta are scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Bakersfield.

