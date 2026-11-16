Students from various L.A. County schools, including freshman Iker Aguilar, center, take part in campus walkouts, gathering at Los Angeles City Hall downtown. The students are protesting deportation actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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Thousands of students at Los Angeles Unified campuses walked out Monday in a protest calling on the city and district to do more to combat ongoing immigration raids carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

It was difficult to get a read on the level of participation, and the L.A. Unified School District did not immediately provide figures, but a well-placed school police source who requested anonymity said more than 7,000 students walked out.

A student organizer said about 200 students walked out at Thomas Jefferson Senior High School in South L.A. Dozens walked out of Huntington Park High School.

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Eventually, hundreds of students from various schools made it all the way to City Hall in downtown L.A. More than 100 made it to Huntington Park City Hall in southeast L.A. County before heading to Pacific Boulevard.

Organizers were expecting participation at about 60 schools, which would be significantly more schools than are in the vast majority of the nation’s school systems. There also were reports of participation by area schools outside of L.A. Unified.

The walkout comes as the Trump administration has reported record numbers of immigration arrests and deportations, a particular fear among many students who have at least one family member who is undocumented.

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“I don’t think it’s OK,” Huntington Park High sophomore Keyla Ramirez said about ICE’s enforcement actions and anti-Latino rhetoric. “Los Angeles is not even an English name. It’s built from Latino culture, from Chicanos.”

This is the fourth school walkout Keyla has led since beginning high school. She talked of amplifying the voice of her mom, who has been fearful of speaking out and even of leaving home.

Keyla was among the students who trekked to Pacific Boulevard, yelling and waving signs along the Huntington Park main street to the din of constant honks of support. Participating schools in the area included Marquez High School, Diego Rivera Learning Complex and Aspire Pacific Academy. A smaller group then headed on foot to Los Angeles City Hall.

This was the third anti-ICE walkout for freshman Angel Ramirez. He wanted to act after witnessing the effects of growing enforcement, which has made his grandfather afraid to leave home.

“I think that if you do something small — it might be just leaving school — but the more people we have, it’ll make an impact one day,” said Angel Quinteros, a freshman at Marquez High.

Organizers of Monday’s walkouts are calling for an end to all ICE operations and for the city and district to take further steps to protect communities.

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LAUSD has taken action in recent years to protect immigrant children and their parents, including know-your-rights training to staff and families, home-to-school bus pickups and alerts to parents when agents are near campuses. Separately, school staff and community volunteers have patrolled neighborhoods near the start and end of the school day.

Organizers want the school district to establish and provide funding for “dream centers” on all campuses.

These centers can provide food and clothing as well as briefings on immigrant law and mental health support. They also serve as organizing hubs and a gathering spot for a range of student organizations.

In June 2025, the L.A. Board of Education approved $5 million to establish dream centers, which now operate on 19 high school campuses across the district. The centers also have received outside funding.

“They need to do more, “ said Jaime Alvarez, a Jefferson senior who helped organize the walkouts at the South L.A. school. “We cannot close our eyes and say nothing is happening in our communities.

“Right here in South Central, every day ICE kidnaps our community members,” he said. “We are not feeling supported.”

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Some students at Bravo Medical Magnet High School, in Lincoln Heights, also are demanding that the SAT and ACT not be reinstated as an admissions requirement in the UC System.

“We have a right to equal educational opportunities for all minority and immigrant communities and demand the SAT and the ACT not be reinstated as an admissions requirement in the UC system,” said a student identified as Milo in a release from organizers. “We will not accept the re-segregation of the UC System that will happen if the tests are reinstated.”

The UC Recents are considering the possible reinstatement of these college-application exams at their regular meeting this week.

The walkout at Jefferson was calm. One participant held a sign that read “We all bleed the same color.”

Junior Isac Lopez said he wanted to raise awareness about the roundup of people who haven’t committed major crimes and are simply trying to live in Los Angeles peacefully.

“I feel like it’s just necessary to come out and say something to the world,” Isac said.

Junior Lynsi Perez said she walked out to “speak for the ones who can’t speak.”

“Donald Trump, what he is doing is just so wrong,” she said, adding that ICE needed to stop taking “innocent people.”

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Some Jefferson students went straight from campus to a bus stop to catch a ride to L.A. City Hall for the rally there.

In front of City Hall, students chanted “F— ICE” and “Chinga La Migra.” Some students climbed a light pole and waved flags, including a dual American and Salvadorean flag, and later a Mexican flag, to cheers and shouts. One girl climbed and taped up a sign that read: “Crush ICE not Families.”

Another youth took a small American flag and ripped it apart with his teeth.

“It’s a beautiful country, it’s just the system,” said the boy who declined to give his name.

The crowd eventually marched through downtown, following a truck that blasted music. Students continued to chant as they went, calling for the protection of immigrant communities.

The march appeared largely peaceful, but a brief brawl broke out near the downtown Federal Building. It was not immediately clear who was fighting and why.

Monday’s action comes after walkouts in January at local high schools and colleges to protest ICE.