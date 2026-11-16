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A motorcyclist was pulled over while speeding at an eye-watering 136 miles per hour early Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rider was on the 101 Freeway in Goleta near Santa Barbara Airport when a CHP officer clocked him on radar. The agency shared a photo of the radar reading in a post on Facebook.

“At 136 MPH, a motorcyclist has very little time to react to changing traffic conditions, road hazards, or other motorists,” the CHP wrote in a statement. “Excessive speed dramatically increases stopping distance and the severity of injuries when a crash occurs.”

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The rider, a man in blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt, was ticketed at the scene for going more than double the speed limit. The agency also highlighted that motorcyclists are more vulnerable than occupants of cars in accidents.

The city of Los Angeles rolled out speed cameras at a number of highly trafficked intersections in October.

During a test run on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, cameras picked up 100,000 violations over a nine-day period.