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California

Multiple mountain lions — sans collars — seen sauntering through Woodland Hills

A mountain lion walking down a street
One of three mountain lions seen recently, this one captured on security video casually strolling Friday night down Ganoa Street in Woodland Hills.
(Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy)
Seema Mehta.
By Seema Mehta
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  • Two uncollared mountain lions, plus a third larger puma, made appearances in Woodland Hills over the weekend, offering rare glimpses of a secretive population beyond the famous P-22.
  • The sightings come weeks before the Wallis Annenberg wildlife crossing opens over the 101 Freeway, built in part to give safer passage to mountain lions expanding their range.

Three mountain lions casually sauntered through parts of Woodland Hills over the weekend, weeks before the ribbon-cutting of a nearby wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway designed to help pumas safely travel to new habitats without facing the danger of being killed by cars.

“It made me cry because I felt honored that he would choose to walk up my street, which is such a peaceful, calm street to begin with,” said Harmony Chisolm, 51, whose Ring camera caught one of the uncollared cats walking past her house by the Woodland Hills Country Club shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. “As soon as I saw it, I couldn’t believe my eyes. I had to watch it a couple times.”

“The animals are amazing, and they’ve been here longer than us,” said the stay-at-home mother. “They deserve this attention and this protection.”

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Agoura Hills, CA - October 07, 2026: A drone photograph of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026 in Agoura Hills, CA. One of the project's most recent milestones was completion of the concrete deck on the bridge that spans across Agoura Road. This phase of work was the culmination of a complex and multi-agency effort that moved multiple high-voltage power lines and telecommunication lines, underground and rerouted and upgraded a regional waterline, all while protecting two natural creeks and preserving dozens of heritage oak trees. To build the foundation of that structure, crews also had to drill and construct dozens of 75-foot-deep concrete pile structures along Agoura Road. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

World’s largest wildlife crossing is on track to open this winter — unless El Niño intervenes

Despite political backlash and past weather delays, the massive wildlife bridge over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills is racing toward a Dec. 2 opening. Now, the only threat to the deadline is Mother Nature.

A second uncollared mountain lion was caught on video in a neighborhood about a mile away at 6:38 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. Another notably large puma also made an appearance near Serrania Park, said Paul Edelman, the deputy director of natural resources and planning for the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, a state agency.

“That’s kind of the fun and the mystery of all this. For these uncollared lions, we really just get these glimpses of their lives because they’re so secretive, and they’re totally well-behaved,” he said.

Such sightings are a reminder that there is an unknown population of cougars beyond P-22, the late mountain lion that was adored by Angelenos, or the blue-eyed kittens whose images were captured by U.S. National Park Service cameras.

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Students with San Pascual STEAM Magnet Elementary School during a memorial for P-22.

California

Memorial for mountain lion P-22, ‘the king of Griffith Park,’ draws thousands

Scientists, celebrities, politicians and thousands of admirers gathered at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the life and legacy of the mountain lion who prowled Griffith Park.

“I see it as a good sign. I also see it as a sign that their habitat is limited, so they’re having to expand out into some neighborhood areas, but it’s a good sign,” Edelman said. “Who knows if they’re actually getting restless about the crossing. Who knows? You know, it’s kind of a fun thought.”

The sightings come just ahead of the Dec. 2 ribbon-cutting of the Wallis Annenberg wildlife crossing, the largest in the nation, which spans 10 lanes over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills. The $114-million project was designed to expand territory for the threatened species, decrease inbreeding and offer a safe passage. It took well over a decade to build. Some wildlife has already begun using it.

“Of course, the coyotes have launched their own soft opening,” said Beth Pratt, president of the Wildlife Crossing Fund. “So that’s pretty encouraging. And these mountain lions in Woodland Hills, it’s going to be really interesting whether they could be some of the first to use this crossing, if they’re hanging around and trying to look for options.”

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Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer for the Los Angeles Times covering national and state politics, currently writing about the 2026 gubernatorial contest and critical California congressional races that may determine control of the House in this year’s midterm election. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

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