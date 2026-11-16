Multiple mountain lions — sans collars — seen sauntering through Woodland Hills

One of three mountain lions seen recently, this one captured on security video casually strolling Friday night down Ganoa Street in Woodland Hills.

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Three mountain lions casually sauntered through parts of Woodland Hills over the weekend, weeks before the ribbon-cutting of a nearby wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway designed to help pumas safely travel to new habitats without facing the danger of being killed by cars.

“It made me cry because I felt honored that he would choose to walk up my street, which is such a peaceful, calm street to begin with,” said Harmony Chisolm, 51, whose Ring camera caught one of the uncollared cats walking past her house by the Woodland Hills Country Club shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. “As soon as I saw it, I couldn’t believe my eyes. I had to watch it a couple times.”

“The animals are amazing, and they’ve been here longer than us,” said the stay-at-home mother. “They deserve this attention and this protection.”

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A second uncollared mountain lion was caught on video in a neighborhood about a mile away at 6:38 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. Another notably large puma also made an appearance near Serrania Park, said Paul Edelman, the deputy director of natural resources and planning for the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, a state agency.

“That’s kind of the fun and the mystery of all this. For these uncollared lions, we really just get these glimpses of their lives because they’re so secretive, and they’re totally well-behaved,” he said.

Such sightings are a reminder that there is an unknown population of cougars beyond P-22, the late mountain lion that was adored by Angelenos, or the blue-eyed kittens whose images were captured by U.S. National Park Service cameras.

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“I see it as a good sign. I also see it as a sign that their habitat is limited, so they’re having to expand out into some neighborhood areas, but it’s a good sign,” Edelman said. “Who knows if they’re actually getting restless about the crossing. Who knows? You know, it’s kind of a fun thought.”

The sightings come just ahead of the Dec. 2 ribbon-cutting of the Wallis Annenberg wildlife crossing, the largest in the nation, which spans 10 lanes over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills. The $114-million project was designed to expand territory for the threatened species, decrease inbreeding and offer a safe passage. It took well over a decade to build. Some wildlife has already begun using it.

“Of course, the coyotes have launched their own soft opening,” said Beth Pratt, president of the Wildlife Crossing Fund. “So that’s pretty encouraging. And these mountain lions in Woodland Hills, it’s going to be really interesting whether they could be some of the first to use this crossing, if they’re hanging around and trying to look for options.”

